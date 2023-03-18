Metro Gun Holster
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the 2022 Permit to Carry Report, which contains data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders. The annual report is required by Minnesota law.

Minnesota saw a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances after historic highs over the past two years. Minnesota sheriffs reported to the BCA that 70,443 permits were applied for and that they issued 65,257 permits in 2022.

