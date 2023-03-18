The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released the 2022 Permit to Carry Report, which contains data submitted by Minnesota law enforcement agencies regarding applications made for handgun carry permits as well as data about permit holders. The annual report is required by Minnesota law.
Minnesota saw a significant drop in the number of firearms permit applications and issuances after historic highs over the past two years. Minnesota sheriffs reported to the BCA that 70,443 permits were applied for and that they issued 65,257 permits in 2022.
YearPermits Issued
2022 65,257
2021106,488
2020 96,554
2019 51,404
2018 66,053
2017 55,069
The top five counties for five-year permits issued by sheriffs in 2022 are:
CountyPermits Issued
Hennepin8,637
Anoka4,696
Dakota4,532
Ramsey3,950
Washington3,865
Sheriffs reported there were 177 permits suspended, 27 revoked, 1,414 voided and 866 denied in 2022.
Crimes committed by permit holders
Minnesota sheriffs reported that individuals with permits committed 4,199 crimes in 2022. This is the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted but the percent of permit holders who committed a crime (1%) was consistent with recent prior years.
Just over 3% were crimes where firearms were used in furtherance of a crime.
More than 60% were DWIs or other traffic offenses.
Fifteen percent were from the “Other” category which included both less serious offenses such as city ordinance violations and DNR hunting, fishing and recreational vehicle violations and less common but more serious offenses such as stalking and riot.
As of March 3, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 395,626.
The Permit to Carry Report contains data on permits to carry a firearm. Minnesota does not track permits to purchase firearms.
