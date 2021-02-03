Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher announced the appointment of Kim Collins as the agency’s new deputy commissioner and chief administrative officer.
Collins succeeds Scott Peterson, who retired in January after 29 years.
Collins most recently served as director of MnDOT’s Office of Civil Rights, where she oversaw external programs that promote equity in employment and small business contracting opportunities.
Collins first joined MnDOT as an affirmative action investigator in 2004, and later worked as a staff attorney in the Office of Chief Counsel. Her work at MnDOT has advanced equitable approaches to public engagement and managing stakeholder relationships in diverse communities.
With Collins’ appointment, MnDOT is one of the only state transportation agencies with women in the majority of leadership roles. Collins is also the first woman of color to serve in this role at MnDOT.
Collins holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from California State University, Dominguez Hills and a juris doctorate from Hamline University School of Law.
