Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) and its partners announce the fourth tour of We Are Water MN, a traveling exhibit and community engagement initiative that builds Minnesotans’ relationships with and responsibilities to water. Organizations and individuals who protect and affect water will come together to host the exhibit and community activities in six places:
Jan. 20-Feb. 28, 2022: Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul
March 3-April 25, 2022: Winona County Historical Society, Winona
April 28-June 20, 2022: Lake City Public Library, hosted by the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Lake City
June 23-Aug. 15, 2022: Legacy of the Lakes Museum, Alexandria
Aug. 18-Oct. 10, 2022: Fergus Falls Public Library, Fergus Falls
Oct. 13-Dec. 5, 2022: Pleasant Hill Library, Hastings and Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, Eagan
These host communities will be working together until December 2022, to build partnerships among organizations that care about water and design public programming that will connect people to water in Minnesota.
By building relationships and partnerships within communities, We Are Water MN, MHC, and its partners build communities that can solve problems collaboratively and are more resilient in the face of current and future water and environmental issues. When people share and understand their different perspectives, they can work better together.
“Bringing people together around an issue they care about is how the humanities can be put into action. When Minnesotans learn from each other about the water where we live, we can make decisions that account for the complexity of our world.” said Kevin Lindsey, CEO of Minnesota Humanities Center.
MHC’s partners are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society, and the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. The partners are developing shared ways of working and connecting host communities to resources and information.
Host communities are focused on developing their own local networks, planning public events that build participants’ relationships with water and/or with each other, and assisting the state partners in identifying locally relevant topics and content areas for the traveling exhibit.
The traveling exhibit combines personal stories, historical content, and scientific information.
To date, We Are Water MN has collected more than 2,300 stories about water, including more than 400 audio stories. Water stories are a way for visitors to share their own personal experiences while learning about their neighbors’ relationships with water.
For more information, contact Jennifer Tonko at jennifer@mnhum.org.
