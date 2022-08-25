More than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired (as of Aug. 15). Driving while impaired doesn’t just mean drinking alcohol and driving, it also includes drugs — legal or illegal. No matter the substance, impaired driving puts everyone on the road at risk.

To stop bad choices from jeopardizing lives as people enjoy the end of summer, troopers, deputies and officers will participate in a DWI enforcement campaign now through Monday, Sept. 5. It includes extra patrols, awareness and education. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

