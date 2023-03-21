Gov. Tim Walz took executive action to protect access to gender-affirming health care in Minnesota. Gender-affirming health care services refers to all medical, surgical, counseling or referral services, including telehealth services, that an individual may receive to support and affirm that individual’s gender identity or gender expression. Executive Order 23-03 protects the rights of Minnesota’s LGBTQ community to seek and receive gender-affirming health care in Minnesota.

“As states across the country move to ban access to gender-affirming care, we want LGBTQ Minnesotans to know they will continue to be safe, protected and welcome in Minnesota,” said Walz. 

