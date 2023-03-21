Gov. Tim Walz took executive action to protect access to gender-affirming health care in Minnesota. Gender-affirming health care services refers to all medical, surgical, counseling or referral services, including telehealth services, that an individual may receive to support and affirm that individual’s gender identity or gender expression. Executive Order 23-03 protects the rights of Minnesota’s LGBTQ community to seek and receive gender-affirming health care in Minnesota.
“As states across the country move to ban access to gender-affirming care, we want LGBTQ Minnesotans to know they will continue to be safe, protected and welcome in Minnesota,” said Walz.
“Gender-affirming health care is safe, scientifically proven and life saving,” said Lt. Gov. Flanagan. “Our number-one job is to keep children safe. This executive order does just that. We are saying to our trans loved ones, friends, neighbors and fellow Minnesotans: you belong here. You are safe here and we want you in our community as your authentic selves.”
The order directs state agencies to take the following actions:
• State agencies will coordinate to protect people or entities who are providing, assisting, seeking or obtaining gender-affirming health care services.
• The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Department of Commerce (COMM), and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) will investigate and take administrative actions for unfair or deceptive practices related to the denial of gender-affirming health care services.
• MDH will prepare a report summarizing the literature on the scientific evidence about the safety and effectiveness of gender-affirming health care and its public health effects.
• The state will decline to help other states that try to penalize individuals and entities seeking gender-affirming health care services.
• To the maximum extent possible, the state will refuse requests to extradite individuals accused of committing acts related to, securing of or receipt of gender-affirming health care services.
MDH, COMM, MDHR, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services will issue a joint bulletin to health plan companies regarding the availability of health insurance coverage and the provision of health insurance benefits for medically necessary gender-affirming health care services.
Executive Order 23-03 is effective 15 days after publication in the State Register and filing with the Secretary of State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.