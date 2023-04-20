Those who travel through Elk River on Highway 169 will encounter delays and single-lane traffic, as crews begin year-two construction in full force on the 169 Redefine project, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
In 2023, crews will construct two new interchanges on Highway 169 at School Street/Elk Hills Drive and Jackson/193rd Avenue. Construction includes freeway lanes, adjacent city roads and sidewalk connections, utilities and underground infrastructure.
Those who travel through the work area should plan and be prepared for delays, especially at peak travel times. It will take time for travelers to adjust and learn the work zone; be patient and pay attention to vehicles in front of you.
Here’s what to expect through Nov. 1, 2023:
Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, 24-7, between Main Street and 197th Avenue in Elk River
Highway 169 will be open to all travelers at Highway 10, Main Street and 197th Avenue
Jackson Avenue and 193rd Avenue will be closed to/from Highway 169
School Street and Elk Hills Drive will be closed to/from Highway 169
Pedestrians will have sidewalk closures with a signed detour
For the safety of Elk River residents, follow posted signs and avoid cutting through local neighborhoods. MnDOT encourages motorists to do the zipper merge, travel at off-peak times or consider alternate routes.
The 169 Redefine project is in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the city of Elk River and Sherburne County. Ames Construction, Burnsville, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $124 million Corridors of Commerce-funded project.
In 2022, crews improved access at the Highway 10/101/169 interchange, reconstructed the northbound Highway 101/169 bridge over Highway 10 and constructed a new interchange at Highway 169 and 197th Avenue. In 2024, a new interchange will be constructed at Highway 169 and Main Street.
When complete in fall 2024, the project will increase capacity, reduce bottle necks and improve overall traffic flow; improve freight movement and reduce barriers to local commerce; and improve motorist and pedestrian accessibility and safety through Elk River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.