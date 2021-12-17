ApplyMN is transitioning to a new, easier-to-use online benefits application portal called MNbenefits.
The portal allows users to apply for benefits from the following nine programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Emergency Assistance,Housing Support, Child Care Assistance Program, Diversionary Work Program, General Assistance, Minnesota Family Investment Program, Minnesota Supplemental Aid and Refugee Cash Assistance.
Applying for benefits through MNbenefits can be done in about 20 minutes, reducing the time by about 40 minutes for applicants using ApplyMN to apply for these same benefits. ApplyMN will remain available to users through early 2022, and Minnesota Department of Human Services staff will accept and process online applications from both MN benefits and ApplyMN until that time.
Paper-based applications will remain available to those who need or prefer them and users will still be able to access applications for these nine programs via eDocs.
For more information on MNbenefits, visit https://mnbenefits.mn.gov.
