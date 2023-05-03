In honor of Earth Week this year, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s Waste Wise program will officially launch MNimize, a campaign to recognize and support food service providers as they take action to achieve sustainability goals, specifically in reducing plastic waste. After a soft launch last winter, currently 36 businesses are participants.

“We are extremely excited with the potential of this program,” said Rob Friend, executive director, Minnesota Waste Wise Foundation. “This initiative could go a long way to helping reduce plastic waste for food providers throughout the state and we are thankful for the partnership with Hennepin County in getting this launched.”

