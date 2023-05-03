In honor of Earth Week this year, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s Waste Wise program will officially launch MNimize, a campaign to recognize and support food service providers as they take action to achieve sustainability goals, specifically in reducing plastic waste. After a soft launch last winter, currently 36 businesses are participants.
“We are extremely excited with the potential of this program,” said Rob Friend, executive director, Minnesota Waste Wise Foundation. “This initiative could go a long way to helping reduce plastic waste for food providers throughout the state and we are thankful for the partnership with Hennepin County in getting this launched.”
The initiative, which started in partnership with Hennepin County, is expanding statewide to provide recognition and technical assistance for food service businesses. Technical assistance includes research on alternatives and connections to service providers, including a rebate of up to $500 for reusable or compostable alternatives to replace disposable plastics. One participant shared they will see savings of $1,500 per year through the program while reducing nearly 53,000 disposable plastic items from being thrown away.
MNimize specifically recognizes the voluntary reduction of single-use plastics at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.
• One implementation in reducing single-use plastic (bronze).
• No single-use plastic dine-in service ware (silver).
• No single-use plastic dine-in service ware and no single-use plastic to-go ware (gold).
• Fully reusable materials for dine-in customers, no single-use plastic for-go customers and offer a reusable to-go option (platinum).
