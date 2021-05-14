Palisade family attends Capitol rally for MMIW

Gaylene Spolarich, Palisade, took her family to a rally in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women at the Minnesota State Capitol last week. “These women are our people,” Spolarich said. “It was important to me that (from left) Theo, Lucy, Naomi, Roy and Keira be there, both to become more aware of what continues to happen to our Native American relatives and to be part of showing support for legislation to stop inaction about the ongoing violence toward indigenous women.” The level of violence against Native American women is disproportionately high. Spolarich said that she heard one speaker say that what allows this violence to remain invisible is the pepetuation of the myth that when native women disappear,”they chose to leave” – a lie the speaker said allows communities to fail to pursue justice for them.
