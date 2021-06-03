The Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) invites Minnesotans to review and comment on the draft Statewide Historic Preservation Plan. The plan will guide preservation efforts and activities in Minnesota over the next 10 years. The public comment period began May 26 and will close July 25.
Public comments received will be used to further inform the draft plan content and direction. The draft plan is available for download at mn.gov/admin/shpo/planning/statewide-plan-new/plancomment.jsp and interested members of the public can submit comments using the form available on that web page.
The Minnesota Statewide Historic Preservation Plan 2021-2031 offers a new statewide vision that “Preservation is important to preserve cultural identity and heritage, to access historic resources, and to learn about Minnesota History.”
Along with this vision, the plan provides goals and strategies for the management of historic and cultural resources that can be used throughout the state to respond to trends and overcome challenges facing Minnesota’s historic resources.
The goals and strategies were developed in collaboration with the public, partners and stakeholders including tribal nations, preservation professionals, non-profits, local governments and state agencies. The draft plan will be forwarded to the National Park Service this fall for final approval and, beginning late 2021, will be used to guide effective preservation decision-making throughout the state.
Please visit the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan web page at mn.gov/admin/shpo/planning/statewide-plan-new/ for more information about the plan and its purpose.
