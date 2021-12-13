Gov. Tim Walz released this statement on the State of Minnesota’s November Budget and Economic Forecast issued Dec. 7 by Minnesota Management and Budget:
“Today’s news is good for Minnesotans, and it makes one thing crystal clear: Our economy is strong. Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made decisions to both save lives and protect our economy, and now, we have a remarkable chance to expand economic opportunity for all Minnesotans and move our state forward.”
The Minnesota budget and economic outlook is significantly improved in all years of the budget planning horizon. A general fund budget surplus of $7.746 billion is now projected for the fiscal year 2022-23 biennium.
