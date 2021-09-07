As the legislative session came to completion, the specialized agriculture license plate passed as part of the transportation bill. This legislation allows Minnesotans to purchase the specialized agricultural plate in early 2022.
The plate has an annual contribution of $20 that will go to support agricultural programs as provided by FFA and 4-H programs.
To celebrate the upcoming plate and to kick off the contest, FFA and 4-H members, Gov. Walz and legislators who had supported the bill gathered on Aug. 4 at Farmfest to make the announcement.
“We are excited that students will help design the new plate which will celebrate agriculture while allowing Minnesotans the opportunity to invest in students through the Minnesota FFA Foundation and Minnesota 4-H Extension,” said Val Aarsvold, executive director.
Members are encouraged to submit designs as part of the contest. One member’s design will be chosen. Creativity is encouraged as they design an image that depicts lands and activities related to agriculture. Full contest details are available at mnffafoundation.org and Minnesota 4-H Extension’s website.
Deadline to submit designs is Oct. 1.
