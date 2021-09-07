As Minnesota’s agricultural community continues to face drought conditions across the state, Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 21-30, declaring an emergency and waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers in the safe and efficient transport of livestock, water supplies and commodities related to livestock feed.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) recently reported that the hay supply in Minnesota is at its third lowest level since 1950. Without reliable access to good-quality hay or forage, farmers and livestock producers have had to adjust their feeding operations to include other commodities such as corn silage, distiller’s grain and beet pulp. The continued movement of these commodities is vital to the economic security and viability of many farming and livestock operations in Minnesota.
On July 28, 2021, Walz issued Executive Order 21-26, declaring an emergency and waiving trucking regulations to support Minnesota livestock producers facing significant decrease in the availability of hay and other forage. The need for relief identified in Executive Order 21-26 still exists and must be extended in duration as well as expanded to include the transportation of livestock, water supplies and commodities used for livestock feed.
This summer, Walz has met with agricultural leaders from across the state to hear how the drought has impacted them. Walz has also spoken with President Joe Biden and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack to ask that all levels of government work together to address the impacts that this drought is having on Minnesota’s farmers.
Executive Order 21-30 is effective immediately and remains in effect for 30 days.
