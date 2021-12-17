Ronald,12, is friendly, playful and inquisitive. He enjoys telling jokes and listening to music. Some of his favorite artists are Michael Jackson, Prince and Queen. Ronald also enjoys playing basketball, Star Wars, Minecraft, magic, Legos, being outside, building things, dancing, and having fun at the playground. He likes taking things apart and trying to figure out how they work. Ronald enjoys school and is always excited to go to classes in the mornings. His favorite colors are red and blue. He wants to be a police officer when he grows up. A family who can provide consistency and unconditional support would be ideal for Ronald. He would benefit from being the youngest child in the home and having one stay-at-home parent.
Following adoption, Ronald would need to maintain contact with his brother and other birth family members.
Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
