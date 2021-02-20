Alexa, 16, is talkative and outgoing and enjoys the company of adults. She is helpful with chores and projects. Some of her favorite foods are pizza, Mexican food and chocolate. Alexa likes to dance to hip hop, listen to music, read and play electronic games. She is also very athletic and likes all sports, especially football. Alexa is also very artistic and likes to make jewelry and other crafts as well as paint and draw.
Alexa is open to both rural and city living and would do best in a small family setting. Alexa would do well in a structured home that portrays patience and understanding.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
