Rosa,13, is an active, likable, and funny young lady with a big heart. She can come off as being somewhat quiet when meeting new people. Rosa enjoys playing basketball and shopping. She has an artistic side as well. Rosa likes to color, draw pictures, and knit; her first knitting project was a hand towel.
Enchiladas are one of Rosa’s favorites when it comes to food. Her favorite season is autumn. She loves animals and would like a French bulldog for a pet.
Rosa has stated that she would like an active two-parent family who lives in a larger city. She would be OK with having siblings but would prefer to be the youngest child in the home.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
