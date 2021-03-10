Samuel (Sam), 16, is a teen who loves everything associated with video games - Xbox, PlayStation and handheld games. He loves them all. Sam also enjoys watching YouTube videos about gaming, reading, does well academically and can be creative and artistic.
Sam presents as somewhat quiet, but he won’t hesitate to belt out a country song that he loves. Sam would like to live on a farm where he could do chores and help take care of animals. He is caring and would benefit from being around pets.
Sam needs a family with a strong positive male role model. An ideal family would be patient, nurturing, calm and low key. A family that can provide structure, clear expectations and is open to using outside services would be beneficial for Sam.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
