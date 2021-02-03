The Associated Press
Gov. Tim Walz on Monday released the education portion of his budget proposal, aiming to address short- and long-term effects of the pandemic while putting the focus on racial equity and inclusion.
The plan, named the Due North Education Plan, attempts to address the pandemic’s toll on school systems statewide by expanding academic programs and mental health services starting in the summer of 2021. That will last throughout the following school year, and also provide a one-time investment to schools to prevent an impact due to enrollment loss during the pandemic.
Walz, a former public school teacher, said during a media briefing Jan. 25 that the proposal aims to also reduce racial inequity in Minnesota schools. Those measures include the creation of an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center within the state education department, recruitment and retention of more diverse teachers, and anti-bias training for school staffs.
“That isn’t only a moral imperative to fix, but an economic imperative to fix for the state,” he said. “Ensuring that every child, regardless of skin color or ZIP code has the opportunity to get a world-class education.”
The plan would also aim to expand rigorous coursework opportunities to rural students and divert funding to “students that need it the most.”
What exactly the effect of this new plan on Aitkin County schools remains to be seen. All three of the county’s school district superintendents were waiting for more information before commenting on the plan.
Both Aitkin Superintendent Dan Stifter and McGregor Superintendent Brad Johnson said there will likely be more information coming from the state, while Hill City Superintendent Pat Rendle said there were “a lot of moving parts.”
“There’s usually a great deal extra that goes along with plans like this and so it’s best to wait and see the finer details and what it will mean for schools, kids and the state,” said Johnson.
The state will have to address a projected $1.3 billion budget shortfall as lawmakers and the governor come to terms on a budget this legislative session. While Senate Republicans have said they won’t agree to any raises in taxes to balance the budget, the governor is expected to propose an increase in taxes in the coming days.
The Aitkin Independent Age contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.