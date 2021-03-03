A human trafficking sting targeting Itasca County Feb. 17-19 resulted in the arrest of seven individuals – two of whom were employed by Enbridge on the company’s Line 3 Replacement Project.
Juli Kellner, the communications coordinator for Enbridge, confirmed last week that two Line 3 Replacement Project employees were among those arrested – and they were no longer employed on the project.
“Both individuals were immediately terminated upon learning of their arrests,” Kellner said. “Enbridge has zero tolerance for all illegal and exploitive behavior. We can confirm that two individuals who formerly worked for our contractor were arrested and charged in a human trafficking sting in Itasca County. Such behaviors from anyone associated with this project will not be tolerated and are immediate grounds for dismissal.”
Kellner added, “We are working together with contractors and our construction teams to make certain our standards and expectations are clear. Workers are required to act consistently with our policies and the law. Enbridge will continue to work with the state, tribes, and our contractors on actions to combat trafficking in our society. We support all efforts by law enforcement to arrest perpetrators as well as the prosecution of anyone participating in trafficking to the maximum extent of the law.”
According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, investigators from that division’s Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force worked in partnership with the Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking Task Force and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
Other law enforcement agencies were also involved, including the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Those arrested and charged were Chad Arther Dockendorf, 45, Grand Rapids; Matthew Ty Hall, 32, Mount Pleasant, Texas; Derek Wayne Jokinen, 44, Sawyer, Minnesota; Bruce Duane Jones, 54, Goodridge, Minnesota; Rusty James Marek, 56, Grand Rapids; Saihou Adrisa Sissoho, 20, Chisholm, Minnesota; and Michael Kelly West, 53, Rolla, Missouri. A variety of charges included solicitation of a minor, DWI, communication of sexually explicit materials to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit and solicitation to engage in prostitution.
“What this operation tells us is that there is demand to sexually exploit young people in Northern Minnesota,” said Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam. “This type of proactive law enforcement effort helps detect those who prey on our young and vulnerable populations.
“I am thankful that Itasca County could partner with the task force in this effort.”
The Line 3 project also continued to draw protestors, with one arrested in Aitkin County Feb. 24. According to a press release from the Northern Lights Task Force, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to protest activity blocking Hedbom Forest Road.
People were blocking the road and a woman calling herself “Rose” had suspended herself in a bipod-type device. After being taken down from the bipod, “Rose” was identified as Rachel Marie Leaf, 34, from Minneapolis. She was arrested and charged with misdemeanor public nuisance, obstructing legal process, failure to comply with a peace officer, unlawful assembly and presence at an unlawful assembly.
