Grilling season presents ample opportunities to explore new culinary horizons. Just about anything that can be cooked indoors also can be prepared outdoors over an open flame. And many foodies insist that grilling produces unique flavors that simply cannot be replicated when cooking via other means.

Individuals looking to stray from grilling season staples like hot dogs and hamburgers can try this recipe for “Mojito Fish Steaks” courtesy of Andrew Schloss’ “Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More” (Chronicle Books).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.