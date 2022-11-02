Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Protect marine life
More than 5,000 marine animals have died in captivity since the 1950s.
Not only does being held captive cause animals mental stress, it is physically damaging to them as well. The chlorine and copper sulfate used to keep tanks clean has caused dolphins’ skin to peel off and may cause dolphins and seals to go blind.
Aquariums think they are helping marine animals, but in reality they are actually killing the animals slowly. Many of the captive cetaceans have shorter life expectancies than others of their species who still live in the wild.
Aquariums take in sick or injured sea animals to nurture back to health. When they are released they have forgotten how to survive in the wild, so they don’t survive as long as they would have if they would have stayed in the ocean and healed on their own.
Another problem with aquariums is that they are taking healthy marine animals out of the ocean and putting them into captivity just to please the crowd and to get more business. I believe that people should just leave marine animals alone and only “help” when absolutely necessary.
Alixandra Leach, Hill City
Male-dominated environments
Meg Vasey, executive director of Tradeswomen Inc. said, “I still don’t think the voices that represent women in the blue collar trades have come.”
Women who are apprentices in male-dominated fields such as trades often find themselves in hostile and dangerous environments, which is one reason most women don’t join trades. Women are also sometimes not as accepted into these male-dominated environments, because if a woman can do the job it emasculates the men in those jobs. In my opinion, men are scared when a woman can do something that requires hard work.
I’ve read multiple stories of women being sexually harrased by the men they work with, even by the men they called friends. In many of these stories, if a woman tried to speak up about what happened they often got their tools stolen or destroyed, were harassed even more and some women have even been blackballed in their industry.
Because some men feel threatened by women who work in trades, they often target their coworkers because they’ve gone too long without any repercussions. I feel like this issue is vastly important because it prevents most women from going into a field they want to and slows the ones who don’t let that stop them.
One day, I want to join one of these male-dominated fields and I don’t want to have to watch my back for my coworkers, or have to be worried about losing my job if a man gets handsy.
Kira Schuety, Hill City
