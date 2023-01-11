How we COPE
Community Members:
My name is Luke Gould. I was born and raised in Aitkin County. I am a person in long-term recovery from a substance use disorder. I am also an alcohol and drug counselor, a certified peer recovery specialist and a social work student.
I am writing this letter to share an exciting new development within the recovery community of Aitkin County. A small team (including myself, Lindsay Misquadace-Berg and Cheyanne Peet) has been working to launch COPE, a nonprofit recovery community organization. COPE will provide much needed community support services to individuals in Aitkin County who are struggling with substance use or mental health disorders.
COPE is not a treatment center. As a grassroots nonprofit organization, COPE will be governed and operated by local individuals. This will allow us to not only provide the unique and individual support our community needs, but will also create employment opportunities for local individuals with a year or more of recovery. Future projects include: a 24-hour recovery support line, peer mentor programs, sober social events, community education events and peer support training.
I am also writing this letter, looking for community support. As a nonprofit organization, COPE is funded by grants/donations and governed by a board of directors. We are in need of both donors and board members. If you are interested in either becoming a donor or volunteering as a board member, please reach out to Luke.Gould@MNcope.org.
Stay tuned for more details and future sober events!
Luke Gould, Board Secretary COPE, McGregor
Alarming night
On Christmas Eve about two o’clock in the morning, our carbon monoxide detector began beeping and calling “carbon monoxide present” letting us know there was carbon monoxide somewhere in our home.
We immediately opened a door and called 911.
They answered and told us to leave the house and that someone would come out. Within 10 minutes or less, two policemen were at our door to check and make sure we were OK. They called Seth who arrived with a carbon monoxide monitor.
He carefully checked all the areas that might be the cause and disconnected the boiler, which had a plugged exhaust, caused by large amounts of snow on the roof. He said we should have it checked for the problem.
Since it was a holiday weekend, we left a message with Gravelle’s Plumbing. They were out Tuesday, found the problem and repaired it quickly.
We feel safe again in our home.
It was nice to know we live in a city where when you have an emergency, people are there to help you.
Paul and Karilyn Martinson, Aitkin
Volunteers needed
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is in need of volunteers to help complete two current build projects, as well as in our ReStore. If you want a rewarding experience, many of our volunteers say that they receive more by volunteering than they feel they give and that there is so much to learn.
Get hands-on experience: a professional staff member is always on site to teach new skills or put your expertise to best use. Construction volunteers perform a variety of tasks including framing, vinyl siding, sheetrocking, painting, flooring and installing trim. We work alongside each partner family for each home, so you will see and know the lives you are changing firsthand.
Opportunities change day-to-day, indoors and outdoors and are typically four-hour shifts (morning or afternoon). Participating in build projects is an excellent opportunity for church and youth groups, local businesses looking for VTO, individuals in need of volunteer hours or anyone with a desire to get involved with our community.
We are currently building two homes in the Brainerd/Baxter area and have several projects coming in 2023.
Our Brainerd ReStore is a retail outlet that deals in recycling new and like-new building and home improvement materials sold at discounted prices. We prevent quality items from crowding the landfill and reuse, repurpose and recycle appliances and furniture, too.
Regular, weekly volunteers are needed to provide support to the staff, donors and customers.
If you’re a people person, your key responsibilities will be: Greet customers and answer questions; Answer the phone/light office tasks between customers; Assist customers in making purchases/cashier; Help maintain a clean and attractive store.
If you love to see all the donations that come in or like to fix things, your key responsibilities will be: Receive and organize donations; Clean, repair, sort and stock donations; Help donors unload vehicles/trailers; Fill out donation receipts.
We tear apart, too! Pickup volunteers take our trucks and trailers throughout the area, collecting new and gently used home accessories, appliances and building supplies. Pickup volunteers go out daily (on a planned route, scheduled ahead of time) and deliver donations to our warehouse.
Salvage volunteers go to a site and save reusable, quality materials from demolition. All these items stock our ReStore, which is open to the public and sells merchandise discounted up to 75% off standard retail prices. All net proceeds support our mission to build affordable homes for working families. We need pickup volunteers every weekday and salvage volunteers roughly once per week.
For more information on how you can help, contact: Heidi Gould, Volunteer Director, heidi.gould@lakesareahabitat.org, 218-454-7021; Lakesareahabitat.org > Volunteer.
Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity, Brainerd
Enbridge trial
On Jan. 11-13, Aitkin County will spend three days on another Enbridge Line 3 trial. This time against a fellow Minnesotan, me, Scot Bol, for standing against the expansion of fossil fuels during a climate crisis. The police called it misdemeanor trespass on Dec. 14, 2020.
Perhaps I should feel lucky that my case is moving at all. More than 50 Line 3 cases in Aitkin County remain unresolved. Meanwhile, Enbridge has admitted to their own misdemeanor criminal charge – taking water without a permit at the Clearbrook aquifer – and agreed to pay $11 million in penalties for Line 3 permit violations. Not a whole lot given that they make $80 million every day, according to the Associated Press.
Enbridge construction crimes breached at least three of northern Minnesota’s artesian aquifers, losing some 300 million gallons of groundwater and counting. Their way of tunneling under streams and wetlands also released an undisclosed amount of drilling fluid, the precise contents of which are unknown.
As a public good, our water is supposed to be protected by public agencies, and many people within those agencies work hard and care about this. So what went wrong with Enbridge? Why were they allowed to puncture three artesian aquifers, and keep on going? Why were they given a pass on their 63% failure rate, polluting over and over as they drilled under rivers to install a new oil pipeline? Why did our Pollution Control Agency leave monitoring to people with direct ties to Enbridge?
Perhaps it was the $8.5 million Enbridge spread through our public agencies including $350,000 to Aitkin County alone. But if large foreign corporations and government agencies can’t look out for the well-being of Minnesotans – and the places we love – then who will carry the public trust? Are those who stand up for our water really the criminals here? Or are we simply good citizens taking care of the place we love?
Clean water, like air, is perhaps the ultimate public good. If the folks we pay to protect it can’t, or won’t, then I say, yes, yes it was our responsibility – and our civic duty – to safeguard our most valuable resources for future generations. Those of us who tried to stop Enbridge’s Line 3 expansion were right about threats to the water and in exercising our rights to peacefully participate in our democracy.
Sources: www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/enbridge-to-pay-millions-in-fines-for-line-3-water-quality-violations-aquifer-breaches/ and https://healingmnstories.wordpress.com/2022/06/10/final-payout-from-the-enbridge-line-3-public-safety-escrow-account-8-5-million/.
Scot Bol, Duluth and Shanai Matteson, Aitkin County
Aitkin County dismissed the complaint Jan. 9, 2023 for Scott Bol’s case for the following reason: The defendant faces a more severe charge in the city of Duluth; In deference to the state law enforcement officer who is unavailable for the jury trial block, he expressed that he prefers to have the matter dismissed versus having to appear due to the importance of his state law enforcement training; and the matter does not justify the use of limited Aitkin County resources.
Child support out of whack
Julie Herbst, the child support supervisor at Aitkin County Health and Human Services (HHS), brags that she collects $3.52 for every $1 spent to operate the program. She goes on to claim that total expenditures for running the program in 2021 was $501,325.
This is an appalling return on the taxpayer’s investment!
Most people who are ordered to pay child support pay it in full and on time every month. HHS merely keeps tabs on who paid money and who collected money.
True, every once in a while, HHS will throw some poor noncustodial parent in jail or take away his driver’s license for his inability to pay child support. And I use the word “poor” because most people in arrears earn less than $15,000 a year. (Source: Office of Child Support Enforcement).
The HHS then leaves the county on the hook for expenses related to incarceration. This puts the innocent taxpayer on the hook even more! All of which goes to show that the Child Support Industry is way out of whack!
A much better solution would be to order 50/50 shared custody to each fit and loving parent – and order that parent to support their child during the time the child is with them.
Don Mathis, San Antonio, Texas
