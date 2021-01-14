Voter fraud?
I read with interest Steve Wold’s letter on voter fraud from two weeks ago.
A couple thoughts.
None of the issues he mentioned have any proof. In fact over 60 lawssuits have lost in the courts, many were thrown out by Trump-
appointed judges.
The Trump-appointed AG Barr also announced that the DOJ found no evidence of voter fraud.
Another point to consider: If so many Trump ballots were lost or stolen or whatever, why did the down ballot GOP Congress candidates do so well?
Jerry Hills, Aitkin
Honor Roll of 2020 letter writers
Thank you to all the following readers who
wrote letters to the editor during 2020
Georgia J. Johnson, Don Daher, Robert Dreger, Marcia Baer, David Strand, Bob Munneke, Pearl Jensen, Dallas Smith, Dick Weinhandl, Sue Brekke-Benson, John Chute, Cindi Hills, LeeVae Hakes, Wayne Halverson, Bill Sass, Cheryl Meld,
Al Martin, Winona LaDuke, Nancy Campion, Jennie Hakes, Roger and Cheryl Schultz, Sanda Oslin, Jodie Provost, Lisa Krahn, Marilyn Barnstorf, Bill Pick, Jim Warneke, Terry Klosterman, Mike Thirtle, Kathy LaBerge, Patrica Wallace, Mike Reem, Mark Jacobson, Kathy George, Colleen Drow, Doug Kern,
Matt Steinrueck, Tom Legg, Lynda Erickson, Randy Stauter, Guy Roger, Michael Potter, Kenneth and Gail Hoffman, Bruce Miller, William Lainen, John Ward, Charles Olson, Kari Paulsen, Shawn Brummer, Darrell Shannon, Diann Hendrickson, Jessi Schultz,
Lauren Betz, L. Wencl, Patty Lyman, Fred Donner, Glenn Suess, Jed Holewa, Lynn Anderson, Janet Hill, Walden McFarlane, Wayne Probasco, Many Peterson, Destiny Brown, Mark Kindem, Larry LePier, John Bajda, Jimmy Maxwell, Robert and Sharon Navarre,
Maxine Schroeder, Craig Larson, Doug Rockstead, Jane Fraser, John Solien, Jessica Perrine, Kory and Jennifer Anderson, Lexi Hills, Jason Roos, Paul Gustafson, Dan Stifter, Mary Dinger, Doug Rockst, Gus and Ardie Carlstrom, Jamie Gaither, Mike Baltus, Gary Tibbitts, Amanda Lowe, Kathy Galliger, Diane Schlagel.
