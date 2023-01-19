Passports question
Last week I went to the courthouse to request passport applications, and was told as of Jan. 1, 2023 our county seat, Aitkin County Courthouse no longer has forms or verifies passport applications.
Passports question
Last week I went to the courthouse to request passport applications, and was told as of Jan. 1, 2023 our county seat, Aitkin County Courthouse no longer has forms or verifies passport applications.
I was quite shocked and disappointed. Asking what I need to do, I was told I needed to go online to get the forms (not an easy task for some). When I asked where the forms needed to be taken for verification and payment, I was given a list with the closest being the Brainerd Post Office, or the Grand Rapids library. Upon looking further down the list, there are passport facilities in Finlayson with a population of 303 and Pillager, with a population of 507 and not a single one in Aitkin County with a population of 15,887.
Upon reading Sunday, Jan. 7 Brainerd Dispatch article of the Brainerd Post Office, issues of being overworked and understaffed, I can’t believe that they are happy to take on the Aitkin County’s constituents for passport, applications and verifications.
With all the talk of supporting locally, why is Aitkin county not supporting its own constituents? They are now forcing us to go elsewhere.
Who has made this decision and why? Is there anyone else concerned about this? P.S. The above letter was also sent to the Aitkin county commissioners (Jan. 8) and I was contacted by Travis Leiviska and Mike Kearney. Upon some research, Travis said he was told the auditors office is going to to be taking this issue over but will need training etc. They are hoping to be available in a month or so.
Vivian Fowlds, Palisade
Passports answer
Due to staffing changes and work load, the Aitkin County Treasurer’s Office is no longer able to process passports or give out passport information.
The Aitkin County Auditor’s Office is working to take over this function. The auditor’s office is hoping to have this available to the public by April 1.
Please continue to check our website for updates. As soon as our staff has been trained and approved by the Federal Passport Department, we will be offering passport services.
Kathleen Ryan, Aitkin County chief deputy auditor/CFO
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.