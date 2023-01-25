Aitkin School Board members
I recommend you open the link at www.foxnews.com/media/minnesota-teachers-required-push-crt-support-trans-identity-obtain-teachers-licenses and read this news story.
This is coming to Aitkin. The content discussed is the direction public education in Minnesota is going. I trust you know this already.
As our superintendent and elected members of our school district, if you support this new focus, if you think this contrived, ideological and theory-based instruction is going to make children better prepared for the world, make them more literate and be more productive, contributing citizens, then please demonstrate your support and be transparent. Voice your beliefs and publicly explain your support to the district’s parents and taxpayers. You serve them. This is their school district. They have a simple expectation; that their children learn only what is truthful and historically accurate.
I trust you also know that the Aitkin School District is not controlled by the public education bureaucracy as our superintendent and some staff believe it is. Aitkin schools are not a job agency for teachers, nor is our district beholden to the state or national teachers’ unions or any political party, as some believe and too many deny is happening.
Our public schools exist solely to educate children in truth; not to “indoctrinate” them with theory and ideology, as if children are our social engineering tools. It’s time to redefine our district’s focus on traditional teaching and learning, academic rigor and core American values that generations have learned. Parents have the sole authority to manage the other topics as they wish. Additionally, it is a disservice to advance children to the next grade level if they do not perform at their current level.
Will our district ever see our superintendent’s detailed plan and strategy to improve the education and literacy of our kids and grandkids? Will our taxpayers and parents be given a chance to review or contribute to the district’s plan so our elected board reps can approve one? Will our school leaders ever take a stand and prohibit the forced ideological nonsense and irrelevant curricula from being pushed into our schools without the statutory authority to do so? Without a policy in place, “anything goes” is deemed acceptable, isn’t it?
Informed parents and community members recently saw the disappointing and declining academic data for ISD #1. Three years under our current leadership with no formal, documented plan, have already passed us. The “educational clock” is ticking for our kids. Business as usual will fail. It is unacceptable and will not position us to speedily reverse the decline. Like so many, I hope and pray you will have the courage to prohibit and prevent this intentional destruction of our children and our country.
Joe Ryan, Aitkin
