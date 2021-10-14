Protests will continue
Regarding “When will they accept defeat?” in the Oct. 6 issue of the Age: This isn’t just about the Enbridge pipeline, it is about ensuring that the public is made aware of the trampling of Native American rights as well as the inevitable damage done to wetlands.
As an analogy, in 1954 the Montgomery Bus Boycott did not bring about civil rights for Black Americans, yet protests continued that in the end pushed legislation, even when it took decades.
No, the Enbridge protesters have not given up. Expect to see them for years to come as more threats to the Boundary Waters are proposed.
Jennie Hakes, Aitkin
Beware the conspirators
As another pastor, Martin Niemoller, once stated, “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Beware of the conspirators – for they speak only in hate and confusion, not in fact or truth, gaslighting good people into believing that they are being cheated by someone different than them. Yes, be wise and wary of your indoctrination.
Charles Butenhoff, Aitkin
Vote yes on school levy
I no longer have a personal interest in the Aitkin schools. I, like many in the school district, no longer have children or grandchildren attending school here. Why would I want to have my taxes raised in order to provide a better education for area children?
These are a few of my reasons for voting yes on the Capital Project Levy. I want the Aitkin area to continue to have excellent resources for health care. I want the area to continue to have excellent facilities for long-term care. Without a progressive school system, people will not want to move to this area. Doctors, nurses, teachers, etc. will not be willing to locate in an area where the schools are lacking.
The capital levy needs to pass in order for our buildings to be a safe location for educating our area students. I am referring to the actual construction: roofs, plumbing, electrical, etc. need upgrading. The world relies on computer technology. Our students need the finest equipment that is available. We cannot short-change our future.
Please take time to vote yes on this issue. Voting takes place at the Aitkin courthouse on Nov. 2, or any time prior to that date. I voted last week at the courthouse. It was a very simple procedure. I went to the auditor’s office, with my driver’s license, (Social Security number works too), and asked to vote. The staff was helpful, gave me a form to fill out so they could verify I was an eligible voter, and then gave me the ballot. I could take the ballot with me to study or vote on site. I elected to vote on site and I was finished within 20 minutes of my arrival.
Julie Hansen, Aitkin
Please support the referendum
One of the strengths of our community over the years has been the excellent school system. Graduates have been well prepared for the next stage of living. Let’s keep this tradition going!
Please support the proposed Capital Projects Levy Referendum.
Our current and future students need the best educational experience we can provide.
Bob and Darlene Munneke, Aitkin
