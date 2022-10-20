Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Forum no-show
Nathan Wesenberg is no-show for League of Women Voter’s Senate District 10 Candidate Forum.
Why would a candidate not show up for a candidate forum in a local race? By my estimation, Nathan Wesenberg thinks that having an (R) next to his name is enough to win the district. And the more he exposes himself and his agenda, the more Republicans and Independents will vote against him.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection, most people understand that self-described “Patriots” identify with extreme right wing ideologies that encompass anti-government militias, neo-Nazi skinheads, white supremacists and the like. The vast majority of Americans, including true Republicans and Independents, reject this ideology, and hopefully the vast majority of Senate District 10 voters also reject this ideology. No wonder Nathan Wesenberg failed to attend the LWV candidate forum.
Fortunately, his opponent Suzanne Cekalla is a sensible middle of the road candidate. As a pastor and retired nurse, her calling in life has been to help people of any political persuasion. Even if she has a (D) next to her name, this is a race to break party lines and vote for the better candidate that reflects the value of the majority of the district.
John McIntosh, Aitkin
Hills advocate
As a previous resident of Aitkin and the retired CEO of Riverwood Healthcare Center, I can strongly endorse Cindi Hills for the position of Aitkin County Attorney.
I have known Cindi for over 20 years, both personally and professionally. She will work in a collaborative endeavor between service providers and the criminal justice system when mental health issues are involved.
Cindi has positively contributed to Aitkin County through her leadership as an Aitkin Public School Board member and president, as Aitkin Rotary Club President and in other community initiatives and organizations and areas of responsibility.
Please support Cindi as you cast your ballot.
Michael Hagen, The Villages, Florida
Support for Hills
As a former teacher and now bailiff in both the Aitkin County Court and Crow Wing County Court, I have watched Cindi Hills defend and prosecute defendants.
Her cases are always well-thought and presented to the courts.
Cindi works to promote public safety and works with law enforcement on all levels on a regular basis to help protect the public. She works well with others and will listen to different points of view.
She is very conscientious in carrying out her responsibilities.
Please cast your vote for Cindi as Aitkin County Attorney on Nov. 8.
Noel Bailey, Aitkin
