Egregious incidents, Biden’s disaster
On July 29, a 53-year-old woman in Shakopee was beheaded in broad daylight by an illegal immigrant.
On Aug. 8, Ella French of the Chicago Police Department was shot and killed. It was her first day back from maternity leave. How sad. Biden’s execution of remaining troops in Afghanistan was a colossal failure. Trump had a plan: 1. Remove all U.S. citizens; 2. Remove all armaments; 3. Send all our troops home; 4. Secure and retain the Bagram Air Base we built.
Biden? The opposite: Hand Bagram to the Taliban, send the troops home and leave the armaments there for the Taliban – $83 billion’s worth; and no plan to get American citizens out. A failure of epic proportions. Heads should roll.
Ninety retired generals and admirals are calling for administration department heads, two generals and Biden, to resign.
Recently Biden phoned the tech giants, i.e. Facebook, Twitter, UTube, etc., urging them to accelerate their blocking of people’s messages and removal of people from their platforms, a violation of the First Amendment.
The Biden Administration is sending taxpayer money to Florida schools as an incentive to people to defy Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 rules.
Fauci’s science goes beyond COVID-19. He has killed many dogs for science studies. There are 5,000 beagles in captivity.
The Seattle homeless community has established a retail business – loot at night when demonstrating – sell their wares during the day.
Twitter has banned Trump indefinitely but the Taliban isn’t banned.
Trump has recently filed a class action suit against big tech for their blatant violation of the First Amendment.
In the midst of COVID-19 concerns, Obama celebrated his 60th birthday at his $12 million mansion in Martha’s Vineyard – in a massive tent with 400 unmasked friends. “Rule for thee but not for me.”
Biden has been a prolific liar since 1973 when he came to D.C. and it has magnified recently. He is our liar-in-chief. As to qualifications, former Democrat Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said, “Biden hasn’t made a correct foreign policy decision in 40 years.”
Announced Sept. 4 – the Taliban is now going house to house looking for Americans. That comment is now solidified.
Meaningful quotes I recently heard regarding Marxism: “It promises heaven but delivers hell.” “Marxism is the antithesis of freedom.” And it’s at our door.
Back to Biden: his troop withdrawal manner was monumental ineptitude.
The dictionary definition suggests that this may rise to treason.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
What is the benefit?
A large industrial mine complex is being planned for the Tamarack, Minnesota area by Talon Metals, Kennecott and Rio Tinto. Supporters of the Talon Mine seem to say that this will be good for our community and that there will be minimal environmental impact with no pollution. So, why are we even concerned?
What is the benefit for our community? Politicians seem to be happy to trust the mine, essentially let the “fox guard the hen house.” Common sense reveals that the mine’s goal is to make its investors rich. Talon Metals is not interested in protecting our clean water, wild rice, wildlife, fish or lake retreats. The issue is money. Politicians appear to be willing to sell themselves and the community for a quick payoff and badmouth anyone who gets between “their money” and the well being of the community.
Sulfide mining is dirty business, especially in a water- rich area like ours. There are many bad examples of long term pollution from sulfide mines, especially when Rio Tinto and Kennecott are involved.
In 12 years, Talon Metals will be in and out. They don’t need to care about our community. Why should our lovely clean water paradise risk this environmental catastrophe?
Do our politicians really care about our community? We wonder. It is easy to imagine a scenario where “Oops, sorry it didn’t work out as planned. Your environment is trashed. Better luck next time. Oh yes, and the mine filed bankruptcy and there is no recourse. ”
Lynn Anderson, Round Lake, Tamarack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.