Area benefitted from project
Now that the Line 3 pipeline project has been completed, we should take a closer look at the overall economic benefits our state, towns and region will (or have) receive.
If you spoke to your friends and family members during the pandemic, you likely know many individuals who lost their jobs or were operating on reduced pay for a period of time. Thankfully, at the end of 2020, thousands of Minnesotans were put to work thanks to the Line 3 project. Just imagine how many families were impacted by this project becoming operational and these jobs getting back online.
Next, let’s talk about the devastating effect the pandemic had on small businesses around the globe. Our local entrepreneurs and mom and pop shop owners were looking for anything to help them return to normal. And here in northern Minnesota, we were lucky. Talk to any community leader or small business owner in northern Minnesota and you will likely hear dozens of unique stories about how Line 3 has benefited our region.
Coffee shops that had slow business due to shut down main streets saw pipeline workers frequent their establishments. Hotels and motels who took a huge hit following shutdowns and lack of tourism, once again saw full capacities due to pipeliners and contractors traveling to construction sites.
I am not sure we will ever fully comprehend just how valuable these jobs and this project has been to our communities and our extended families, but our gratitude continues to grow. Simply put, Line 3 has been a lifesaver for many.
Megan Workman, city of Aitkin mayor, Aitkin
Biden, Hunter, Dr. Atlas and more
Joe Biden may owe $500,000 in taxes. Son, Hunter, too is complicit in this and also owes probably more. And then there are Hunter’s drug and sex orgies. He was kicked out of the military for his drug usage.
Biden refuses to complete Trump’s wall. A massive amount of materials for finishing is laying there and paid for with tax dollars. Also, while laying there, it’s costing $6 million per month.
He has armed the Taliban with $83 billion worth of equpment after we fought them for 20 years. Because the Taliban agreed to fight for climate change, we may be giving them financial help. Sounds like quid pro quo.
A drone was launched to kill someone in a specific car. Mistakenly, it killed seven Afghan children in a different car. Thirty thousand Haitians at the border suddenly disappeared – spread throughout the nation along with four serious illnesses; 125,000 unvetted Afghans were brought here by Biden, but he didn’t even include the Afghan who saved his hide earlier; 400,000 immigrants are expected in October and even more on their way.
Joe abandoned 100 reporters and their families in Afghanistan.
On Sept. 16, there were 15,000 Haitians under a Rio Grande, Texas, bridge; 300 were pregnant, a number of deliveries and three were dead from the heat and other conditions. A congressman volunteered to help rescue Americans but the state department said no.
A Navy seal was fired for not getting vaccinated. Soldiers booted out of the military for not wearing masks.
There currently is a $10 million bounty on the interior minister for the Taliban. He was formerly a Guantanamo prisoner. Obama pardoned him. Sept. 18 a report told of the apprehension of the Shakopee beheader I wrote of in September. New York and a few other states are mandating nurses get their shots. Alternative? You’re fired. Yet all the untested illegals are “free to go.”
A very wise Dr. Atlas reported on whether unmasked children will infect teachers. A million children were tested and no teacher was infected. Counter that with the Fauci/Biden mandates.
It’s clearly an attempt to control the people. It is in the Marxist (ideology).
There have been more COVID-19 cases in Biden’s nine months with three vaccinations available than in Trump’s one year without.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
It’s crucial to raise awareness
During college in the 1960s, a classmate on the debate team said that TIME was not accepted in debates. It was not credible or reliable. It has since changed. What resources we use for our information is important.
I hold my breath every month when I see Jim Warneke’s letter. Some of his information is credible. Some is not. A Google search quickly checks it out. But maybe more important is why, when we know that what we are passing on is not accurate, we do it? In their book, “Useful Delusions,” authors Vedantum and Mesler say we may know something isn’t true but we “believe” it. And by believing it, we affirm to ourselves and others, that we are part of the group to which we want to belong. An example is to say that President Biden released 186,000 murderers and rapists after his inauguration. Really? We really “know” it’s not true but we “believe” it to belong.
Likewise, Dallas Smith in his Oct. 6 column wants to show that Critical Race Theory is bad. He used an article from Imprimis, published by Hillsdale College, a small, conservative college in Michigan, for his definition of CRT. After quoting their definition, Smith added, “CRT is founded in Marxism; it wants to establish socialism and a government that is dictatorial and oppressive. Let us make no mistake, our capitalistic republic is under attack ….” Really?”
I think “crucial” may have been a better word to use than “critical” when CRT was forming. We misunderstand the word critical. It is crucial to raise awareness that our country, our beloved United States of America, has been living a caste system since 1619; a caste system that put African Americans on the bottom since being brought here as slaves. Isabel Wilkerson in her book, “Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents,” stated there is only one race: the human race. Skin colorings vary. But we have a caste system, largely based on skin color. We have been dealing with this caste system since 1619. Her book is a must read for all sides in our country now.
Mr. Smith offered his definition of CRT. I offer another that leads to opening discussion and shedding light on the issues of caste and race that we face: “Critical Race Theory is a method that takes the lived experiences of racism seriously, using history and social reality to explain how racism operates in American law and culture, toward the end of eliminating the harmful effects of racism and bringing about a just and healthy world for all.” Mari Matsuda, law professor, University of Hawaii, is one of the early developers of Critical Race Theory; this is her definition.
Doug Larson, Deerwood
