The pandemic is serious
We all wish the president and his entourage and other supporters a speedy and complete recovery from the coronavirus. We all hope the events of last week did not infect even more attendees.
Even if our wishes pan out, our tragic pandemic is continuing and appears to be getting worse. Over 65,000 new U.S. COVID-19 cases were reported on Oct. 16. Almost 800 Americans died. The deaths equate to four full Boeing 737 MAX jets crashing yesterday with no survivors.
So far we have had over 217,000 deaths and probably as many people with permanent organ damage. We have less than 5% of the world’s population and 20% of the world’s deaths.
If the U.S. response to the pandemic had been as effective as the world average, we would have lost over 150,000 fewer Americans to COVID-19 during the last six months.
While we largely avoided the first wave of the virus in Minnesota and locally, that is changing. Minnesota’s new cases are averaging over 1,500 a day and rising. Northern Minnesota is now being hit. Aitkin and three surrounding counties had 76 new cases on Oct. 14. States around us are doing much worse. Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana have the highest per capita new infections in the country.
We have been living on a roller coaster for seven months now. We try to avoid the virus by wearing masks and avoiding crowds. When numbers fall a bit, businesses are allowed to reopen and workers go back to work. Folks start leaving their masks behind. Then the numbers go up and business drops off. Businesses close and workers are laid off. New restrictions are announced. The cycle repeats. Increasingly the layoffs and business closures are becoming permanent.
This is no joke. Our Republican leaders have failed us. We need to elect new Democratic leadership in November. The Democrats will confront the virus head-on. The Democrats will have the courage to stick with the battle until we win. During the fight, affected businesses and laid-off workers will need more help. Local governments will need help to keep improving the extra services people need. (This is not the time to be laying off police, firefighters and teachers.)
When the virus is defeated, Democrats will continue stimulating the economy by helping people and projects that will rebuild the economy. This will be a huge multi-year effort. That effort will be required not only at the national level, but at the state and local levels, too.
I encourage everyone to vote for DFL candidates like Dale Menk and Gaylene Spolarich for the Minnesota Legislature, Steve Samuelson for the Minnesota Senate, Quinn Nystrom for the U.S. Congress, Tina Smith for the U.S. Senate and, of course, Joe Biden for president.
Thomas Legg, Palisade
Not a golden goose egg
Election time means your inbox has likely seen emails telling you that Congress members can retire with a million dollar stipend after only one term and demanding change.
As a retired federal GS-13 myself I can tell you that Congress members and their staffers have the same federal retirement and health plan options as every other federal worker based on salary, rank, age, and years of federal service. (Postal workers are separate.)
Federal retirement and health plans are generous, to be sure, but nothing like the golden goose eggs they are often reported to be around election time.
Fred Donner, Sugar Lake and Falls Church, Virginia
Consider Judge Austad in voting
Area voters this year will have the opportunity to determine the outcome of two contested Ninth Judicial Court elections, one of which involves the incumbent Judge Jana Austad.
Judge Austad was the managing attorney for the office of the State Public Defender in Brainerd for many years. In that capacity, I worked with her on many committees, trials and other court management issues. Her intellect, preparation, work ethic and dedication impressed me greatly.
In 2013, the Minnesota Judicial Selection Committee screened and recommended Judge Austad’s appointment to the then-open judgeship in Cass County. The last seven years she has demonstrated herself as a hardworking, fair and impartial judge. She cares about the people who appear in court and treats all with dignity and respect.
Judge Austad has also been recognized by the other judges of the Ninth District when she was elected to the position of assistant chief judge.
I believe Judge Austad should be reelected. I hope the above information helps you in making your decision.
John Solien, district judge (retired), Aitkin
Their future is our future
I would like to say a word of encouragement for our community and our school system in Aitkin and the surrounding county.
We are living in a time that is very “interesting.” Many big problems and questions are facing our country and our individual lives every day - and yet we still have some great opportunities. Through the upcoming school levy vote we can choose to support a future where our children have safe transportation and outstanding technology tools to prepare them for their futures. And let’s be real - their future is our future. They will be the ones who inherit the opportunities and problems of our world and find solutions to issues we don’t even know exist right now.
Whether you have kids in this district or not, these children are still your future and need all of our support right now. Please show our kids that you support them and their/our future - vote to pass the levy.
Jessica Perrine, Aitkin
Saving lives
This is not about Don or Joe. I guess most minds are already made up about that contest. But scan down the ballot to some races that are important to all of us as Minnesotans and as residents of the 8th District. The important names are Tina Smith and Quinn Nystrom.
We all know Senator Smith as a fighter for working people. For years she has made the high costs of health care and prescription drugs her top two priorities, fiercely advocating for generic drugs, mental health services, and to improve the availability of health care in rural areas.
Quinn Nystrom is a rising star in Minnesota politics. Like Tina, she is a strong advocate for affordable health care and prescription drugs. Quinn’s opponent, Pete Stauber, has failed to honor even one single promise he made in 2018 regarding health care.
If elected, Quinn vows to continue her fight to lower costs for life-saving medications and to put forward legislation to lower out-of-pocket expenses and deductibles. She will also work to strengthen the Affordable Care Act and protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
There’s no doubt that the pandemic has complicated the health care landscape, but the only way through this is to work together. So, the three things we need to do to protect all Minnesotans are:
1) Vote Tina Smith for Senate
2) Vote Quinn Nystrom for Congress in the 8th District and…
3) Wear our masks
Guy Roger, Isle
No more games
With all the appeals and arguments over the Line 3 Replacement Project, it may get lost that this project is 100% ready to go and proven necessary by the state agencies that make decisions on utility projects like these. The only thing left to do is issue the remaining permits. The only reason that has not happened is because the agencies are being pressured by activists.
It is time state agencies and their employees stopped worrying about criticism from the far left. The Line 3 Replacement Project has been ready to go for the better part of five years. This project is safe, it is necessary, and it will ensure that our state has a reliable source of oil to our refineries for years to come.
This project will put over 4,000 people to work in northern Minnesota, and it will be huge for our economy. It will bring over $2 billion into our state and not require any taxpayer dollars. We need to worry about helping Minnesota now, and approving this project will help our state tremendously. Let’s stop playing games and get this project started.
Kory and Jennifer Anderson, Bagley
Pay it forward
Public schools rely on local, state and federal funding to operate. Without funding, districts suffer.
Aitkin Public Schools has been forced to make $575,000 in cuts over the past few years and will continue to make cuts unless something changes. The Capital Projects Levy being proposed is a chance for our community to help support the students in Aitkin’s school district.
Technology needs are the primary focus of the levy. This covers everything from individual devices to servers, wireless networks, building security, software, data protection and more. The integration of modern technology in teaching provides so many opportunities for our students. They will be better prepared for the workforce, higher education and becoming leaders in our community. The levy will also support the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles. We need to come together as a district and support this levy.
Some people may ask why they should support the levy because they don’t have kids in school. It’s your responsibility to help make our community the best it can be. At some point in your life, or your kids’ lives, someone helped you. Community members who have come and gone supported your children, your relatives and your neighbors. I believe it is time for all of us to support families and education in our district.
If the levy passes, a median-value home ($111,600) in the city of Aitkin would see a tax increase of approximately $2 per month. This money will help the district maintain its one-to-one device program, provide access to sophisticated career and technical tools, and ensure the systems, hardware and software needed to run this technology is current and reliable. Your money will go a lot farther through the levy than if you had to purchase the necessary equipment and software on your own. Levy funds will also support the purchase of a new bus every other year.
There are 9,306 taxable property owners in the Aitkin School District, and 39% of the total property value is seasonal. All property owners in the district will contribute to a successful levy, including the 39% of recreational/non-homestead owners. If we all chip in a little bit, it will make a big difference.
Cindi Hills, Aitkin
School board votes
Please vote for Dawn Houser and Renee Kostick for Aitkin School Board. I know both of them. They work with children and teenagers in their jobs every day, so they understand what is important for students. They also have children or grandchildren that go to our schools. They will make all students their number one priority. They will do what is right for students because they care. They listen. They are respectful. They are smart.
Please vote for these two.
Lexi Hills, Aitkin
Aitkin School - first class
Aitkin is fortunate to be a rural school district with first-class technology. It wasn’t easy to get to where we are, but it was by design. The technology issued to our students and staff has transformed teaching, learning, and education as a whole and gives them an opportunity to participate in 21st-century skills and learning. The idea was not simply to just put a device into each student’s hands, it was to be able to deliver new concepts and develop skills for critical thinking that allow students to express their creativity. Whether it be using GarageBand for music composition and podcast creation, movie making with iMovie, or the Adobe suite for graphic design and other visual and auditory exploration and expression, it reaches into all areas of teaching in Aitkin.
It is not only the computers and devices that make up the entire scope of technology at Aitkin. There is an infrastructure in place that allows and provides all of this teaching and learning with technology to happen. Without this backbone in place, the technology would be nearly unusable. This equipment takes the hardest hits and does all the heavy lifting behind the scenes — most of the time, invisible to the end user.
There is both a wired and wireless infrastructure in place with switches, routers, firewalls, internet content filters, controllers, servers, and services that are pushed hard daily with some systems running 24/7/365. All of this technology backbone has an expected end of life (EOL). The lifespan of this backbone equipment does not typically extend past five to seven years. Our mission-critical systems are all reaching that state.
Just a week ago, teaching and learning came to a halt as we experienced an internal hardware failure with our firewall that was nearing its EOL. Without the firewall in place, ISD1’s connection to the internet was severed. This is the unfortunate and expected behavior of network equipment that is reaching EOL — abrupt failure. Our mission-critical infrastructure is reaching EOL condition.
Something for the taxpayers of Aitkin County to think about as Nov. 3 approaches: Most in the community and our organization see only computers, tablets, printers, and WiFi access points as the “visible” technology in the school. But there is a LOT more technology running behind the scenes that is required to make all of the ‘visible’ technology work for our students and staff.
The technology at ISD1 is much more than the computers and devices in our students’ hands. A decision to move this levy forward will be a direct benefit to the students in Aitkin Public Schools — it will also help to keep our students prepared and on par with the world’s 21st-century workforce.
Jason Roos, Aitkin
Protect the environment
Activists who oppose the Line 3 Project incorrectly claim that people like me who support the project don’t care about the environment. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. One of the main reasons we support it is that replacing aging infrastructure will protect our environment.
Minnesotans look forward to the variety of outdoor activities we get to do every year, from hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, to so many other things. We plant trees every spring, and teach our youth not to litter. We value the land and know that we must be good stewards of it.
For decades we have continued to enjoy these activities in Northern Minnesota, all while pipelines have existed underneath us. When a pipeline like Line 3, that was built in the 1960s needs replacing (with the newest, state of the art technology), it just makes sense to do that so that oil continues to move safely.
Believing that our state needs new infrastructure doesn’t mean that people hate the environment. It does not mean that we want to poison the water, in fact we want the very opposite.
We want to create infrastructure that will prevent oil spills from happening to keep our state as clean as we possibly can. Building Line 3 is something that would help ensure that we do that.
Paul Gustafson, Clearbrook
School district funding
Every school district has general fund dollars. This money comes from the state (65%), local taxpayers (30%), and the federal government (5%). On average, school districts in Minnesota receive about $14,800 annually per student from the state. Generally, this money breaks down in the following way.
• $8,000 Instruction
• $2,500 Capital expenses and debt
• $1,300 Support
• $900 Administration
• $900 Operation and maintenance
• $700 Transportation
• $500 Food service
Aitkin Public Schools receives $9,752 per student from the state. Unfortunately, our enrollment has been decreasing, which means less funding from our primary source, the state of Minnesota.
As is the case with all budgets, if a portion of incoming revenue decreases, another source of funding is needed to avoid budget cuts. Our school district has been forced to make some tough decisions over the past three years, which resulted in $575,000 in cuts due to a shrinking operational budget. Cuts were made to staff, programs, services, and our transportation fleet. A decrease in state support means we need to increase our local support to fulfill all our district’s needs.
The school district is proposing to move $500,000 of technology and transportation expenses out of the general fund and into a Capital Project Levy. If that happens, we will be able to reduce future cuts because general fund dollars will be available to cover expenses related to instruction, building expenses, food service, etc. It also means our one-to-one device program will continue, our infrastructure will be updated, and our technical support will remain strong.
Most districts that have one-to-one device programs rely on capital project levies, or some form of voter-approved funding. Aitkin is one of only nine districts in the state that does not have voter-approved funding. We want our students to receive the best possible education at Aitkin Public Schools. Updating and maintaining our technology is crucial for quality learning and reliable transportation is a necessity.
If the levy passes, a median-value home ($111,600) in the City of Aitkin would see a tax increase of approximately $2 per month. A median-value home ($180,000) in Aitkin County would see a tax increase of approximately $3 per month.
Mail-in balloting is now open. Please vote on or before November 3, 2020 and visit the district’s website to learn more about the Capital Project Levy.
We care about our students. We care about our community. We are ISD#1.
Dan Stifter, Superintendent Aitkin Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.