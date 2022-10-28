Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Get involved
I am not writing to tell you to simply go vote. There are plenty of efforts underway to do that. I am reminding you that voting is not just your right as a citizen, but a responsibility to be a part of the decision-making process that shapes our governing bodies.
This may mean you simply attend debates, read the articles and listen carefully to the news. Read about all sides of the stories to help you reach the best decision.
I have had the good fortune to have met many of this year’s candidates. Some I have worked with previously, some I will look to in the future. One thing that is to Aitkin County’s credit is the quality of candidates we have to choose from! The following is my take on some of this years county races, at least from my perspective.
I live in Commissioner District 3. My choice is still Don Niemi. I have worked with Don and have never doubted his good judgment and commitment to the people of his district. This is a non-partisan office, something his opponent doesn’t seem to embrace. Don understands county government and has served us well.
I had the chance to chat with the candidates from Commissioner Districts 4 and 5 recently. My friend Pat Murphy and I had coffee with Mike Kearney from District 5 and Brett Sample from District 4. Previously, I asked you to support the incumbent candidates, but after meeting these men, I wonder if that was a bit premature! Both of these gentlemen are veterans, each serving 20 or more years. Both are community leaders and committed to Aitkin County. Both are successful businessmen involved in their communities. Both of them offer fresh, new perspectives and would doubtlessly contribute greatly to the future of the county.
I met Cindi Hills recently. She is a candidate for Aitkin County attorney. She shares my enthusiasm for environmental education and our natural resources. I think she is up to the task and a good fit for the county. She is someone we can all count on as a friend to the community, both in office and in her volunteer service.
As I said in the beginning, please do your homework, talk to the candidates if you can. Learn all you can about the issues. Informed voters make the best decisions. I lean a bit toward the side of some fresh faces, but keep in mind the great work our existing office holders have done.
Robert Marcum, McGregor
Good vs. evil
We have a problem in Aitkin County, when the recorder’s office tries to refuse to record documents and tells us they need to check with the county attorney before they’ll record my documents.
They are my documents, not the Aitkin County attorneys and then they call the sheriff’s department when I insist that the documents be recorded.
We the people need to stand for our rights or you’ll fall for anything. I went to Crow Wing County and had two other documents recorded in about 15 or 20 minutes. But, I had to keep insisting that my documents be recorded in Aitkin County and the recorder kept telling me it was going to be weeks. It ended up taking me a week to get my documents back from Aitkin County.
This is wrong and it is breaking the law. Right now, we are in a battle of good versus evil in America. Which side are you on?
Brian Smith, Aitkin
Re-elect Jim Ratz
I have worked with County Attorney Jim Ratz for many years. Jim is one of the absolute best, most experienced and effective county attorneys in Minnesota.
As a former county commissioner and planning commission chair, Jim and his excellent staff were always highly effective in enforcing both criminal law and our local county ordinances.
As a state legislator, Jim is my go-to guy for advice on legislative changes needed to help our county attorneys and other law enforcement officials to best keep the peace and maintain public safety. Re-elect Jim Ratz.
Rep. Dale Lueck, Aitkin
Water connects us all
With the recent lack of party support for Republican State Senator Carrie Ruud and our Aitkin County district lines re-drawn, we need to vote for a senator who will work on behalf of Aitkin County residents and tax-paying cabin owners. Senator Ruud was a very effective advocate for “The Outdoors” in Aitkin and Crow Wing County. Carrie was the long-time chair of the Senate Environmental and Natural Resources Finance Committee.
After talking to DFL candidate Suzanne Cekalla, District 10, I am confident she will work as an advocate for our lakes, rivers and forest land in Aitkin County. If you live in northern Aitkin County, DFL Ben DeNucci District 7 gets my vote. Both Ben and Suzanne are willing to pick up the torch from Senator Ruud.
We need strong advocates in St. Paul who will work on behalf of Aitkin County’s economy, lakes, watershed and forests. Vote for Ben, District 7 northern county and Suzanne, District 10.
Patrick Murphy, Aitkin
Support Ben DeNucci
I have known Ben DeNucci for several years through our mutual service on the ARDC. Ben is a strong leader with all the qualities necessary for effective service representing the people of Minnesota’s 7th district. He is a member of the Itaska County Board and is endorsed by 22 labor unions. He is a firm believer in the responsible use of our natural resources and a supporter of environmental education. His work supporting economic development has promoted a stronger and more robust local economy.
Ben is a candidate who exemplifies the spirit and values of northern Minnesota and deserves our votes.
Joel K. Hoppe, McGregor
Support DFL candidates
Due to redistricting, Aitkin County is divided into two Senate Districts. The northern half is now Senate District 7 and the Southern half is in Senate District 10.
Ben DeNucci is the DFL endorsed candidate for Senate District 7. Ben is a former mayor of Nashwauk and is currently an Itasca County commissioner, volunteer firefighter and business owner. Some of Ben’s goals are to expand 21st century mining and steel-making. He would also like to build economic prosperity, protect labor rights and invest in schools and education.
Suzanne Cekalla is the DFL endorsed candidate for Senate for SD10. She states “I am not a career politician in any way but I will represent you as a reasonable, business-minded and caring member of your community.” Suzanne’s priorities are bipartisanship. She believes that politicians should work on the issues that affect the people they serve not just the political party. Another one of her issues is veterans’ support. She believes that all veterans are owed financial and medical support following their service to the country.
Julie Sandstede is the DFL endorsed candidate for representative for SD7A and is seeking reelection. Julie was previously the representative for 6A before redistricting. Julie and her husband live in Hibbing where she is the band director. Julie champions education, investing in public safety and supporting first responders. She would also like to help Minnesotans get affordable insulin and also help secure broadband funding to help diversify area jobs. She is also deeply committed to supporting her district’s strong tradition of outdoor recreation.
Bill Pick, Palisade, chair, Aitkin County DFL
