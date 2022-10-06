Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Climate for believe its or nots
Choosing up sides is no solution for a problem that may or may not see a resolution in the near future. Believers are searching for more believers by promoting half-thought-out solutions that do little to attract like-minded thinking.
Climate deniers are likely turned off by this as well as futile attempts of concerned countries with no way to police those that aren’t, or more concerned with economics.
Also, solutions so far are a mixture of special effects and wishful thinking. Shutting down gasoline transfer and manufacture before we have sufficient energy to charge vehicles or the storage method to keep them charged is wishful thinking at best. Shutting down coal-electric plants leaving gas or water alternatives is not going to suffice.
Wind power with 4000 LB generators on 200 foot poles with no thought for the “generator on the ground.” This accomplishes the weight for ballast of a pole that high, and by using a driveshaft or belt method of power transfer to the ground-based generator, I see cheaper maintenance.
Solar power, when predictions of increasing catastropic weather events ignore the idea that the sun goes away at the same time as these events. It also goes away at night, and in winter as does wind at night.
Don’t cast me as a pessimist yet! I know the solutions are there but putting the cart before the horse is not one of them.
Nuclear, hydrogen and other reactives or propellants are here all the time with no viable way of making them work for us. The nuclear excuse is “no solution for spent fuel.” Elon Musk is always looking for an enterprise. Let the spent fuel burn up in a spacecraft to Pluto.
Maybe we could attempt to activate inventors but the incentives or funding for experimentation are not there. No one is paying me for these ideas and some may be more dreaming than California auto manufacturing edicts.
Why couldn’t we consider incentives or paying these inventors?
We have robotics and engineering contests. Contests for Legos, chess, debate, and then there are these guys who spend their time and waste their minds trying to hack our finances. Let’s incentivize the search for new power. It’s not dreaming and a lot less likely to be a political football.
Dennis Barrett, Aitkin
