Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
The deadline to submit letters to the editor has been changed to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.
Ahh, come on
Ahh, come on! Here we go again.
The county board wants to raise our levy while the ECRL Board wants to cut funds to Isle and, oh, and keep Onamia closed.
There is more to Mille Lacs County than Princeton. The northern end is not filled with dumb, uneducated folks, that are only addressed during an election year. Fund Isle and yes, reopen Onamia one day a week.
Mickey Carter, Onamia
Communication
In the paper last week, it became evident that whether with levy proposals or other tests of the “will of the people,” communication seems like a necessary ingredient. Without it, we can go on all kinds of good ideas as individuals, without ever knowing how our neighbor feels about something. It’s sad that too often, our system has ground to a halt, perhaps staying there for long periods without exchanging of ideas that let the wheels of progress begin to move again. We might consider it essential in leadership.
Useful life experience can move a leader to see options that might also be invisible otherwise. People want a leader with an interest in fairness, in the future: our children, their education, their health (as well as our own), a recognition of their progress, rewards for their achievements. And one who is open to feedback, new (or not so new) ideas available for seasoned judgment. One who honors and returns in some way the gifts of our elders. Ideally one who is available and welcomes communication. With these, and no doubt other ingredients, I think our communities can move forward.
Paul Hoffinger, Hillman
