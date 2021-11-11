Climate change is on our doorstep
We are hearing more about climate change these days as policymakers grapple with how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Maybe you heard that global warming is increasing severe weather events, and that we need to reach zero carbon emissions by 2050 to prevent the worst effects of climate change.
More people are seeing climate change as a personal threat. It hit home for me this summer when the smoke from Canadian wildfires that blanketed Minnesota triggered my asthma, and when a dear friend lost her brother as Hurricane Ida ravaged New Orleans.
Has it hit home for you? Are you frustrated by declining walleye in Lake Mille Lacs? Know a farmer struggling due to the Minnesota drought? Have sticker shock when you opened your homeowner’s insurance bill? Climate change has a hand in all these problems.
Climate change is hitting home and we need to tell Rep. Stauber and Sens. Klobuchar and Smith to support policies NOW that will reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.
An option being considered in the reconciliation bill is a carbon fee for fossil fuel companies combined with household dividends, a fiscally responsible approach that will reduce carbon emissions and stimulate the development of clean energy.
You can find more information about carbon fees and click a link to easily contact your members of congress at cclusa.org. They DO listen – and they need to know that climate change is on our doorstep and we can’t afford to pretend no one is home.
Patricia Fettes, Wyoming, Minnesota
Good Samaritan showed courage
A few nights ago my 23-year-old son became lost after leaving a friend’s house and ultimately ran out of gas on the side of the road.
He had unknowingly left his cellphone behind and couldn’t call for help.
He told me that a woman stopped and offered him assistance. He was very cold and thankful that she stopped. This woman told my son that she was on her way to work at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. She let him use her phone to call for a ride and brought him to the hospital to wait in a safe place.
As a mother, I am very grateful to this person for showing kindness to my son, not to mention the absolute courage she had to stop and help a complete stranger after dark. You are a wonderful human being and I hope nothing but good things come your way.
Candy Ballinger, Duluth
