The new green revolution
So there I am, minding my own beeswax in a pandemic, growing some cool vegetables and a fiber hemp field. Hemp, the non psychoactive relative of marijuana, is a big industry in the world, and the U.S. imports $66 million in hemp products annually. I think we should grow it here.
Meanwhile Red Lake Nation is putting up a new big solar project, with more on the way – hoping for a 20 megawatt solar farm soon. The White Earth Reservation in collaboration with the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance, is putting up 200 kw of solar to serve five villages. In Ponsford, 8th Fire Solar is manufacturing solar thermal panels which can reduce a heating bill by 20% in a Minnesota winter. Solar thermal training is underway on the Leech Lake and Nett Lake reservations. After all, staying warm is a good thing, not Democratic or Republican. And if you look up when you’re driving on Hwy. 71, you can see the wind turbine parts moving by, from the Port of Duluth to new wind farms in Nebraska. All those are imported parts. It’s happening, the world is changing.
Here’s my suggestion, solar, renewables and legalization of cannabis, and a just and equitable transition. Now, that may sound wacky, but that neighbor to the north – Canada, they’re doing pretty well with the business worth $2.5 billion. Here in Minnesota, tens of thousands of jobs would be created with a legalized cannabis industry, and a full scale fiber and food hemp economy. Taxes could fund the schools to be safe for our children, and make sure we have good internet service and health care. We will need it. Oregon, for instance, with a smaller population has a 17% excise tax on recreational cannabis, that’s the equivalent of $l02 million back to the state. That’s easily more money than Enbridge will bring.
This isn’t new wacky stuff. Minnesota used to have 11 hemp mills, and we want them back. We could make all that stuff we buy from China right here, including infrastructure for this new green economy. After all, the new green revolution needs some farm and processing equipment.
Gov. Walz, we need you to act. Minnesota needs a way out of madness, and archaic policies of the 1980s. We need you to join us in creating the new green revolution. Minnesota was the birthplace of what’s called the Green Revolution – and that’s today’s agriculture. Let’s make it better. Let’s do this together. There’s more than enough hate in the world, let’s become a state of people who are sensible, create the new green revolution, and make America beautiful again.
Winona LaDuke, Ponsford
Unity serves our community
Let’s change our focus to gratitude and hope during this time of pandemic and politics.
While the world is in a time of quarantine and isolation, and our country is divided due to politics, life looked different in Aitkin, Minnesota. Local strangers, organizations and businesses came together to help us give away free food to our community two weeks in a row. On Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, we had nearly 30 volunteers, four local businesses and three local organizations partner with us to distribute 2,500 boxes of food and 2,500 gallons of milk throughout Aitkin and the surrounding area.
Volunteers loaded boxes into the vehicles of those in need, as well as into vehicles of other volunteers who then delivered them to others in our rural community, assisted living community, and low-income housing. It was heartwarming to witness countless people picking up food for their neighbors and other family members and friends. This is what life is all about. Helping one another, loving one another, without judgement, regardless of our differences, and challenges
Remember, we reap what we sow. Always sow hope and love!
Mary Dinger, Aitkin
Election blues
Are you as worn out from the whole election process as I am ? It was an endless tirade of words directed back and forth by the candidates. We need relief!
I would like to propose a set of rules that I feel would make the next election process more helpful to the general population.
1. No Whining! Do not constantly complain. Don’t tell us what the other guy has done that is so wrong. Tell us in detail exactly what you are going to do and how it will help us. Use your precious time before the election to tell us how you can help the most people. Outline your platform carefully and make sure that we understand your ideas. The American people are smart enough to draw their own conclusions.
2. Prioritize your issues. Find out what is number one for most voters. Make sure that you tell them that you are aware of their concerns and offer solutions. Do not bring up issues and offer no solutions.
3. Limit campaign spending. Some of the spending has become outrageous. Do you have to raise millions in order to run for office? Would more candidates enter the race if money wasn’t such an issue?
4. Be polite. Build respect for others. We can disagree with each other on politics and issues, and it doesn’t mean that we have to be enemies. Our whole country needs to step back, take a deep breath, and push the reset button!
These are just a few ideas that I have gleaned from the process this year. I am no big political expert, I’m just an average citizen with ideas. Perhaps, you could make a whole different list, and that would be good too. It’s all about respecting ideas. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. That’s what this democracy thing is all about.
LeeVae Hakes, Aitkin
