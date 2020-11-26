Stop the pipeline
It does not seem wise to be building a pipeline in the midst of the worst pandemic in the United States in the last 100 years. This project would add unnecessary pressure for the local and state agencies who already have tremendous responsibilities in dealing with the pandemic. And especially, we think of the additional stress on the health systems if workers were coming from all over the country. The pipeline project does not seem appropriate at this point in the history of our area.
Please contact the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison requesting his assistance in stopping the project. 445 Minnesota St., Suite 1400, St. Paul MN 55101 or 651-296-3353.
Robert Munneke, Aitkin
Let’s build Line 3
This past week Winona LaDuke appeared on “Almanac” where she made several amazingly offensive statements and lies about Line 3.
Aside from her comparing Line 3 to the Holocaust concentration camp Auschwitz, she also made some brazen claims about the union laborers who would be working on this project, attempting to defame them.
She claimed that those who would be working on this project are already looking for dates and planning horrible things for when they get to Minnesota, and that they are all out of state.
Let’s clear some things up. First off yes, there will be pipeline workers coming from out of state, but a large majority will be local union laborers from across Minnesota.
Some of these workers haven’t been able to work in their home state for years. Trying to portray people who live here as sex traffickers because you don’t like this project is disgraceful.
Those who will work on this project care just as much about the community as you do, and do it in a far more respectful manner than yourself. These workers are going to help bolster local economies, and make sure that we are getting the best pipeline possible.
Winona LaDuke seems to think she can do or say anything because she and other opponents of this project didn’t get their way.
That’s wrong and not the case. People are going to remember the way you acted and the way you treated the people of this state who are trying to make a living just like you.
Line 3 is what is best for this state, and it will be built by people who work hard and have respect for this state and local communities. Let’s build Line 3.
Kenny Hilton, owner Harry’s Bar & Grill, Hill City
Do your part
Folks, we are entering a critical time when the (you-know-what) is really hitting the fan, meaning COVID-19. Masks have been proven to protect others and yourself from the pandemic. That is a fact. So I am very disappointed to see a number of commercial establishments with signs posted on their doors saying (in so many words) that masks are required, but if you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing a mask, we cannot make you wear one and cannot ask what your condition is due to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). These flyers (also “face mask exempt” cards) give false information.
HIPPA only restricts hospitals and health care providers from sharing private patient medical records. It does not pertain to a commercial business such as a grocery store, repair garage, etc.
ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) does not protect someone who lies about having a disability in order to get out of wearing a mask. Disabilities under the law are case-specific and require individual assessment. Plus ADA will allow businesses to restrict entry if an individual poses a “direct threat to the health and safety of others.” The EEOC said that the pandemic met that threshold in March.
The Department of Justice does not issue “face mask exempt” cards. Period. They are bogus.
Finally, there are very few cases where wearing a mask even poses a health risk. “Few medical conditions are truly incompatible with all forms of mask-wearing.” (JAMA Health Forum) Even severe asthmatics can tolerate wearing a mask for a short period of time.
So people, please stop hijacking the ADA and HIPAA to get out of wearing masks and do your part as U.S. citizens to keep us all safe.
Jennie Hakes, Aitkin
Smooth transition
As the dust settles from our recent polarizing election, not everyone is happy with how it turned out. However, what every American should want in the end is a smooth transition.
The same goes for other transitions following public disagreements. In the case of the Line 3 Replacement Project, over the long review process there have been those strongly in favor and those opposed to the project.
The Minnesota DNR and PCA are now issuing permits for the project, and construction will soon be underway. This is great news for thousands of Minnesotans who attended meetings, submitted comments, called decision-makers, and made their voices of support heard. Yet I realize there are still those who are disappointed.
As construction begins, it is important that our state transitions smoothly and safely from the review process into the construction process. Sadly, some of the more extreme opponents of the project have made threats to interfere with construction.
Just as we must respect the results of the election and ensure that the selected candidates properly take office to serve, we all need to accept that decisions have been made on Line 3, and let the workers do their jobs without interruption.
Craig Gaasvig, Beltrami County commissioner, Bemidji
