Floyd should not be a hero
George Floyd should not have been killed by a police officer. That former officer is being punished to the fullest extent of the law.
That being established, I was appalled by those who rioted, looted, burned and destroyed millions of dollars worth of public and private property in the name of George Floyd. I was sickened by the multi-million settlement that was awarded to George Floyd’s family. I was shocked at the statues of George Floyd that have been erected and the memorials that have been dedicated to him.
Finally, I am saddened that George Floyd has been made out to be some kind of hero, a martyr, a role model for others.
In truth, George Floyd was a drug-fueled criminal who set into motion the circumstances that led to his death. Had he not been under the influence of illegal drugs, he may not have passed a counterfeit bill, the police wouldn’t have been summoned, he would not have been restrained and he would not have died.
Wendy Sandberg, Aitkin
(1) comment
I agree with you one hundred percent Wendy!!!
