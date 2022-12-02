Letters to the editor are not fact checked by the Aitkin Age and should be considered matters of opinion.
Strike intent no surprise
I am a retired employee of Aitkin County and continue to live in Aitkin County.
The news that an AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) bargaining unit has filed an intent to strike comes as no surprise to me.
The county board and county administration have been on a 10-year race to the bottom. The problem is that they reached bottom about four years ago and now the cost of government can no longer be controlled by budgetary gimmicks, outsourcing services and depending on retirements to remove high-cost employees. It’s all been done. In addition, the county chose to implement policies that, to a new employee, showed little hope of any wage advancement.
When I applied for a job with the county over 20 years ago, competition was fierce for each open position. Now, the county can’t fill open positions for over a year. The young people who grow up here are leaving in droves, so the county must recruit from other areas of the state. The county’s competition is 86 other counties that, for the most part, are keeping up with the economy.
Those that are hired, work here for three or four years and move to other counties where their wages are 10 to 20% higher than Aitkin County. In the 1980’s and 1990’s, some Aitkin County jobs paid poorly enough for county employees to qualify for welfare.
Do we really want that embarrassment again?
Tom Fistere, Tamarack
Qualified candidates needed
When the 2023 Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, there will be a lot on its plate. One of the most important — but least heralded — responsibilities of our legislators will be electing Regents for the University of Minnesota.
In an increasingly competitive global economy, higher education gives us an edge. The University of Minnesota is one of the best public research and land grant universities in the world, helping to prepare the workforce of tomorrow, conduct research that improves our quality of life and to inspire vibrant arts, science, and humanities. That’s why ensuring the university has exceptional leadership and governance is so very important.
Every two years, the Legislature elects members to the Board of Regents, the university’s governing board. The Board of Regents provides counsel, oversight and vital decision-making for the University, including setting the annual budget and tuition.
The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) is charged by the Legislature to recruit and recommend candidates to serve on the Board of Regents, a process we are undertaking again in the coming weeks. The positions to be filled include one each from Minnesota’s second, third and eighth congressional districts as well as one statewide at-large seat.
Serving on the Board of Regents is an important way to have a meaningful impact on the future of our state. We hope you will take the time to learn more about the Board of Regents. The RCAC will consider all of those who apply and strive to recommend the best possible candidates for these critically important public service positions.
The deadline for application is Friday, Dec. 2. Application materials are available on the RCAC website (www.rcac.leg.mn).
Senator Greg Clausen, Chair, Regent Candidate Advisory Council
Eagle Mine sulfate and water levels
This summer Talon Metals paid for local residents to tour Michigan’s operating nickel sulfide mine, holding it up as a model for what Talon proposes to do in Tamarack. Many were impressed and enthusiastic. Yet, Eagle Mine has a serious concern filed in its state report that Aitkin residents and Minnesotans should consider.
Eagle Mine must file an “exception” report to the state of Michigan each year. Their most recent 2020 report listed at least 17 monitoring events that show levels of pollution and water chemistry changes outside the planned benchmark range (https://www.eaglemine.com/_files/ugd/145c36_9fc08b466c944ef8a22dd0a5c5ff9642.pdf Annual Mining and Reclamation Report, Eagle Mine, LLC. Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit MP 01 2007)
As documented in the above link, many Eagle Mine monitoring points show high sulfate levels 1500 times higher than the Minnesota standard for sulfates in wild rice environments. Water levels at many wetland monitoring locations fell up to 6 inches below pre-mining baseline levels, in the face of the fact that regionally, the overall water levels have been increasing since the baseline was established.
There was also a drop in water levels by 1.7 feet at monitor point QAL023B during October 2019 to September of 2020. Eagle Mine attributed these drops in water levels to the pumping of the mine services well and the groundwater infiltration into the mine. This drop in water levels is then due to an average pumping requirement of 80,000 to 150,000 gallons a day from the mine and services well.
In the 2021 Talon PEA, a public, legal document posted on the Talon Metals website (https://talonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Talon-Tamarack-PEA3_2021.pdf), Talon plans to pump 20 times more water than Eagle Mine with up to 2,6000,00 gallons pumped from the aquifers. (PEA, P.277) What will happen to our lake levels, aquifers, wetlands and wells?
Those of us who enjoy outdoor recreation, wild ricing and relaxing in the rural lake country of Aitkin County need to be alarmed. If the proposed Talon Metals mine moves forward our lakes, aquifers, wells, wetlands, water quality and water levels will drop. Our prime wild rice lakes will die, our pristine air quality diminishes and our leisure environment suffers. Our treaty obligations with our neighbors, the Native people dishonored … not a promising, moral or thoughtful gift to hand our children and future generations.
Lynn Anderson, Tamarack Water Alliance volunteer, Tamarack
