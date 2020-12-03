Not bad at all
If you have been a Democratic voter as long as I have, you would realize that the Democrats have come together in this fight to win the White House. But the infighting in the party will not end soon.
Just lately, Joe Biden took a verbal swipe at Bernie Sanders. The party does not like freshmen congressmen or women to publicly speak out about policy; that is reserved for N. Pelosi, J. Clayburn and Hakeem Jeffries, they feel.
Democratic freshmen like Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad should sit in the backround and be quiet. But this is just an early taste of the tensions to come. Expect intra-party fights to center on color, and the squad’s demanding that Biden shun lobbyists and top corporate executives, too. There is no doubt that the infighting is about the Democratic party ideology. Old-time Democrats see they were spending most of this year being weak, feckless and easily caricatured as extreme socialist by Republicans. It seems that no one understands what being a Democratic party socialist is.
I went to their website and found this: Medicare-like benefits for all, they (their party) are still grappling with how to build independent political power to hold elected officials accountable to their constituents rather than the donor class, and they say, “Capitalism pits workers against each other” and “Workplaces are fundamentally authoritarian unless workers can self-organize and build collective power.”
Not bad goals, I think.
Wayne Halverson, Aitkin
Building the economy
After six years of review, the Line 3 Replacement Project is about to move forward. The Walz administration has recognized that this project is the right move for our state. The economic stimulation alone from this project makes it worth it.
The Line 3 Replacement Project will not only boost our struggling economy, it will do much more. Over 4,000 union laborers will find work because of this project. It will ensure we have a reliable fuel source for years to come, replacing a far older pipeline. It will also protect our environment by using the newest and safest technology to build and monitor this pipeline.
Our state needs this.
COVID-19 has destroyed our state’s economy and taken away jobs. This project will help fix some of these problems, and it will do so on Enbridge’s dime, not with more taxpayer dollars. Thank you, Gov. Walz, for looking out for Minnesota. Let’s build Line 3.
Mike Baltus, Spang Township Supervisor and Itasca County Township Association President, Hill City
