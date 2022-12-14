Letters to the Editor graphic

Letters to the Editor

Invest surplus in mental health

The current budget surplus should address increasing mental health needs in Minnesota, especially for our children and teenagers. Our mental health system isn’t broken, it was never built, and our current fragile system cannot meet the increased needs. Funding needs to be directed to address our workforce shortage – including the lack of diversity, increase rates for our community providers so that they can hire and retain staff, and increase funding for grant programs that work, such as school linked, shelter linked, mobile crisis teams, first episode of psychosis programs and more. Additionally, it is time to address the disparities in our mental health system.

