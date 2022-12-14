The current budget surplus should address increasing mental health needs in Minnesota, especially for our children and teenagers. Our mental health system isn’t broken, it was never built, and our current fragile system cannot meet the increased needs. Funding needs to be directed to address our workforce shortage – including the lack of diversity, increase rates for our community providers so that they can hire and retain staff, and increase funding for grant programs that work, such as school linked, shelter linked, mobile crisis teams, first episode of psychosis programs and more. Additionally, it is time to address the disparities in our mental health system.
The Mental Health Legislative Network, a coalition of over 40 mental health and substance use disorder organizations, is assembling a series of bills that will address several aspects of our mental health system so that we will be better able to meet the mental health needs of Minnesotans. It includes issues related to 988, K-12 education, higher education, commerce, mental health parity, criminal justice, housing, employment, workforce, equity, rates, adult and children’s mental health, and early childhood.
Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota and co-chair of the Mental Health Legislative Network, stated, “Now is the time to invest in our mental health system and address the gaps and the inequities so that we can address the mental health needs of ALL Minnesotans. Not enough funding available is no longer a valid excuse.”
“We are seeing a significant increase in mental health needs across Minnesota, and simply don’t have the workforce or the services necessary to meet those needs, which means that many children and adults end up experiencing a mental health crisis before they get any help,” said Shannah Mulvihill, executive director of Mental Health Minnesota. “Minnesotans deserve access to mental health treatment, services, and support, and funding in this area should be a key priority as legislators consider how best to spend the large state surplus.”
Victor Molina, marketing and communications coordinator, NAMI Minnesota
Age standards
This is a test. Does the Aitkin Independent Age/Adams Publishing Group have any publication standards?
Does publishing known false claims reach some threshold of standards?
D. K. Smith’s “viewpoint” in the Nov. 29 Aitkin Age stated “… it is normal to wait until marriage to have sex ...” A few facts need to be pointed out.
Fact one; “normal” is defined as “usual, average, typical or expected”. Fact two; “Only 3% of Americans wait to have sex until they are married, which translates into 1-in-30 that wait until marriage” (CBN News – The Christian Perspective - 8 June 2016).
As a “columnist,” is Smith paid for his contributions? If so, the Age has been shortchanged. In 1970, only 23% of women were virgins when married. So, this misrepresentation of the facts can not be attributed to some new development. Rather, it appears to be a disconnect from reality and needs to be called out. Smith’s definition of “normal” is either ignorant or deceitful.
Having read Smith’s articles over the years, I have found his judgment and wisdom to be flawed. Although this behavior from Smith has come to be expected, I had been hoping that the Age would rise above. So, it is with bated breath that I await the “correction” to be printed.
Perhaps the Age needs a comic page for Smith’s blathering. I ask everyone to beware: Just because it is in the newspaper does not make it true.
Waldan McFarlane, Aitkin
Looking for signs
The “Looking for signs” portion of the Hill City City Council article in the Dec. 7 issue is disturbing.
The signs for Stoner Ave. seem to be disappearing quite often. Perhaps changing the street name would make the signs less tempting to a certain population; it would also save a few dollars in the street budget.
