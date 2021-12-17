Joe Biden,
Dr. Scott Atlas
The country has an oil and gas problem because Biden shut down pipelines. Quoting Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, “The oil is in Texas but the dipsticks are in Washington, D.C.”
Joe, too, has a gas problem. When in Scotland for the climate conference, at some point, visiting with the royal family, he expelled an extended and odoriferous flatulence. The royal family was appalled, speaking of it for days. This also happened when he was visiting the pope.
Obama once remarked of Biden, “Anything Biden takes on will end f----up.”
Under Joe Biden’s watch, the degradation is palpable – once again energy dependent, shortages, high prices on almost everything and the highest inflation in over 30 years. He did all this in under a year.
A recent survey shows that two-thirds of the country don’t want him to run again.
Former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, forecasted that in the mid-term elections, 40 to 70 house seats will be flipped to Republicans.
The Biden administration has accepted money from the Chinese Communist Party. And despite the present danger regarding China, Biden has hired a bevy of pro-China “experts” to advise him how to appease the Chinese Communist Party. Biden, instead, needs to be tough on China like Trump was.
In China, a professional tennis player accused a high-ranking government official of a sexual attack. She has not been seen since. China has a million people held hostage, using them for free labor. Is that her fate or worse? In the last year, 100,000 lives were lost, predominantly from fentanyl. Chinese labs are manufacturing as much as 97% of it. They send it to our borders with Mexico and the drug dealers bring it into the U.S.
On. Dec. 3, Biden announced the cost of gas dropped substantially. The truth? It dropped several cents a gallon; after him raising it by $1.50/gallon earlier.
Dr. Scott Atlas recently wrote a book regarding the coronavirus and the cabal of Drs. Fauci, Birks and Redfield. The trio made an agreement. If Trump fires any one of them, they all quit. Atlas write about all their missteps, lies, reversals, ignoring the science and his surprise at their lack of knowledge and detail. He also wrote that children of 5-12 should not be vaccinated.
Jim Warneke
Aitkin
