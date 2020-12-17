Our MLEC
In the November 2020 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Outlet newsletter, on page 4, Sarah Cron, CEO, stated, “Our current Ten-Year Financial Forecast accounted for a potential headquarters building at a projected cost of $13 million.”
The projected $13 million is not just a new headquarters building, but includes moving all of MLEC to a brand-new location off Hwy. 169 south of Aitkin. In my opinion, we should repair/fix up the current headquarters building on the 22.49-acre parcel, or even build a new headquarters building at the current location for a fraction of the estimated $13 million.
In the October Outlet newsletter, on the front page, it states, “MLEC is a member-owned and member-controlled business and committed to meeting the needs of our members and communities, rather than generating returns for distant investors.”
I believe the membership/owners need to know what our options are and that these options should be published ahead of time including cost breakdowns for each. At the annual meeting or special meeting, as members/owners, we should all get to vote on what is best for our MLEC, especially when the projected cost is $13 million. Any member who is unable to attend the meetings should be able to vote by mail ahead of time, as stated in the Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws of Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative.
Please contact your MLEC board representative about moving all of MLEC to a new location and the need to vote. Page 7 lists your district.
www.mlecmn.net/sites/mlecmn/files/doc uments/OwnersManual.pdf.
Robert Navarre, Aitkin
Biased reporting
We live in a world where there are rules and facts that are connected to reality. Yet too often it seems what is being reported and shared by this newspaper ignores this to try to create something different.
For more than five years we have watched as the Line 3 Project has gone through the toughest review for a project like this in Minnesota’s history. Every possible part of this project has been reviewed and tested.
The foundation of why Line 3 needs to be replaced has never changed and has been constantly reaffirmed. People here and across our region will continue to need energy for cars, trucks and planes that help us live and grow.
Second, we have to replace things like pipelines with something new and better when they get old and technology has improved. That is why the Obama-Biden Administration wanted Enbridge to replace Line 3.
This is not my opinion. This is what people appointed by Govs. Dayton and Walz have repeatedly said as they have approved this project to allow construction to finally start.
Yet if one were to only use this newspaper as their primary source of information, these facts and reality are not included. Instead, we are repeatedly being led to believe we don’t need the fuel, there isn’t support for this project, that Line 3 will destroy our environment, and the only justifiable view is to oppose or resist any effort to build it.
The Independent Age has been an important way for our community to stay informed for more than 100 years, yet when it comes to Line 3 this has changed. We are not hearing the full story, key facts are being left out, and only one point of view is being shared.
The rules, facts and reality tell a different story that this paper not only needs to report, it needs to also respect the fact we deserve and need to hear the full, non-biased story about Line 3.
Amanda Lowe, Aitkin City councilwoman, Aitkin
Fair reporting
It is ironic that Keith Anderson has an article on journalistic fair reporting in the Dec. 9, 2020 Age.
I would like to call his attention to an article written by Lynn Mizner on the front page. “Water protectors slow work on Line 3 project”… is she implying that the protestors/disruptors/agitators are the only ones who are protecting the water? Does this mean that Enbridge, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Aitkin County and supporters of the Line 3 project are not protecting the water?
Words do matter.
Robert Dreger, Aitkin
Beyond important
At such an important time for our community, it is time for balanced and unbiased context in this newspaper in terms of the Line 3 Replacement Project. Yes, Covid-19 is a concern and was a concern before the men and women of the construction crew started arriving but to insinuate that the arrival of these workers is more dangerous to residents of Aitkin County than any other group of people who entered our county since the start of Covid-19 is unfair.
The employees of Line 3 are employed by Enbridge and as such must follow the rules developed by Enbridge following the recommendations of the CDC. These workers have waited months for the chance to have a good paying job and will not want to take a chance losing their job by not following the company rules. Enbridge has no desire for these employees to become ill and unable to work. This only increases insurance costs and time lost to hire new employees.
Replacing Line 3 is beyond an important project for our state and our community. I respect there are different opinions about the project and the process to review and approve it. Yet when one reads this paper and sees the ton of coverage, my concern is that some may wonder if there is any support for Line 3.
There is strong support for Line 3. It comes from how this project was developed, the work that has gone into continually improving the plan, how thoroughly everything was reviewed by regulators, and the fact it makes sense to replace something old and important with something new and better. As a councilwoman of Aitkin I am very much aware of what is happening to a line transporting liquid in Minnesota soil for over 50 years and the need for replacement. I have supported this project from its start and will continue to do so until it is complete.
My hope at such an important time is that this newspaper would be a place to continue to bring us together and to share a wide range of opinions and ideas about issues and other things that are important to our community.
We are a better community when we are all engaged, better informed, and understand different points of view. When it comes to Line 3, this cannot be said enough. It is my hope that this paper and its leadership can take this into account and help us all learn more about Line 3 in a way that shares the full story and the context we need to be fully informed.
Kathy Galliger, Aitkin City councilwoman, Aitkin
Editor’s Note: In response to both the Lowe and Galliger letters – both sides of the story were presented and both sides were contacted in the two stories mentioned and critiqued. The Age remains dedicated to providing the news in an unbiased fashion. The issues brought to light in both stories are news items and reported as such.
COVID-19 vaccine
Initially I was skeptical about a vaccine for COVID-19 due to the speed with which it was developed and the way it was politicized. Now, as soon as possible, I will be in line with my mask on and social distanced, with my sleeve rolled up ready to take the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, which are 94.5% and 95% effective respectively.
These vaccines rely upon groundbreaking discoveries of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) research which has been progressing in the past few years. The mRNA causes our own bodies to produce the antigen whicfh in turn triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies keep the virus from attaching to our cells and making us sick. No part of the virus is injected into our bodies and, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci (infectious disease expert), there’s no chance of developing COVID-19 from the vaccine. If 70% of the U.S. population is vaccinated (two shots 21 to 28 days apart) and two weeks after the second shot, the COVID-19 threat will subside enough to let us go back to a semblance of our normal lives. There is about 50% effectiveness 10 days after the first shot. The vaccine will prevent our getting sick at all or as sick as one might become without the vaccine.
Wearing a mask for a time after immunity may be necessary if there is still some virus in the nasopharynx. However, the chance of passing it on to someone is most likely “0.”
COVID-19 won’t be eradicated, which is the case for most viral diseases. For example, we still hear of measles (vaccine 98% effective) occurring, but only rarely and usually in unvaccinated persons.
This opinion piece is based on information from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Sanjay Gupta as I understand it and on my biology background.
Diane Schlagel, Aitkin
Please continue precautions
I want to recognize our families and our community members for their continued support. As we continue to work together, we will meet all challenges and continue to do good things for our students and our community.
I know this holiday season will look different than in the past for many families. Please continue to connect with families and friends, regardless of how that looks in 2020. I also ask that you all please stay safe and do what you can to keep you, your family and the community safe.
When we return from the holiday break, Aitkin Public Schools will be looking at a return to in-person learning for grades 4-12 on Jan. 18.
In order to do that, Aitkin County COVID-19 case numbers need to decline. The good news is that our local numbers have started to trend down. Remote learning has been a challenge for many families. Our families and staff have worked hard to make it the best we can, but it is not an ideal educational situation for many students.
We want to be able to open our doors for all grades in-person, and we need your help and the entire community’s help to do that.
Please continue to follow the protocols of hand washing, masking, social distancing, etc., as you celebrate the season. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and follow up with your health care providers if you have any questions. Your practices can and will make a difference.
Dan Stifter, Aitkin Public Schools superintendent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.