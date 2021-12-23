Watercraft fees should increase
As the season comes to a close and boats are going into storage, most people aren’t thinking about public water accesses. Most are probably more worried about getting the shovels and snowblowers ready to go for winter. Although, we should be thinking ahead a little bit as well.
Being the land of 10,000 lakes means we have many public water accesses and need to be able to maintain all of them too. The only problem is the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is beginning to struggle to do this with their given amount of funding. They get this funding from watercraft registration dollars and the boat registration fees haven’t seen an increase since 2006.
Fifteen years’ worth of inflation has given them a lot less power to do all the things they need to at these ramps and accesses across the state. Most people will pay $18-$45 for a three-year boat registration before taxes and fees, while snowmobile registrations cost $113.50 for three years before taxes and fees. Not to mention a three-year fishing license alone will run you $71.
If we would like to keep enjoying our natural resources and continue to see improvements being made, we are going to need to see an increase in watercraft registration fees. The best thing you can do is get in touch with your state representative and let them know you would like to see a change. Otherwise they won’t know there is a problem and nothing will get done.
Ryan McCormick, Aitkin
That clears it up
Hey Amy Klobuchar, thanks for the “Rocks and Cows” explanation in the Wednesday, Dec 1, Aitkin Age, regarding the recently signed 2,701-page infrastructure bill.
I guess that will take care of any questions us rural folk might have.
Pat Becker, Aitkin
Letters devoid of facts
I’m a regular reader of the Aitkin Age and I ‘ve been noticing that some of the “letters” that are printed recently are devoid of any real facts and seemingly political hack jobs only. I think that the newspaper has some responsibility to vet the information printed.
I recognize that the first amendment allows free speech but there are limitations within the amendment as well.
It has been said that opinions are like noses, everybody has one, but I don’t want to read stories and informational articles in the Age and wonder if they are accurate and truthful.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
