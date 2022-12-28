Here to help
Lakes and Pines Community Action Council Inc. has been serving communities, families and individuals for 57 years. Lakes and Pines serves seven counties in east central Minnesota including Aitkin and Mille Lacs.
Lakes and Pines offers a variety of programs including: Head Start, energy assistance, weatherization, emergency housing, housing rehabilitation, senior services, financial fitness and volunteer income tax assistance. Lakes and Pines may be able to assist in completing applications for Social Security, MNSure or SNAP food support.
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), better known as the Energy Assistance Program (EAP). The EAP helps low income people throughout the winter and spring months with heating and electrical costs. Households receive a grant that is sent directly to their utility companies.
The EAP, on average, receives 7,000 applications each season with approximately 6,200 being approved. Anyone interested in applying can find applications on our website at www.lakesandpines.org, at food shelves, the county human services offices or call to request one be mailed directly to you at 800-832-6082 option #2. Contact Lakes and Pines about EAP or any other concerns, such as furnace repair or replacement.
At times there is simply not enough funding to help every person walking through the doors. Currently, the Lakes and Pines EAP is facing funding cuts as the program is no longer receiving additional Covid-19 relief funds. EAP grant amounts are much lower than previous years even though heating costs keep rising. This puts more strain on households, forcing them to make choices they should not have to make, having to choose between paying for energy bills, food, medication or basic needs. Some good news for households that are approved for EAP is the crisis amount that households can access in an emergency changed from $600 to $1500. Lakes and Pines prides itself on being a hand up, not a hand out, as everyone deserves to be able to have their basic needs met.
Lakes and Pines staff are dedicated to helping make lives better in our communities.
Lakes and Pines main office is located at 1700 Maple Avenue East, Mora, MN 55051 and is open from 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM Monday through Friday. Additional office locations are 39555 Flink Avenue, North Branch, MN 55056 and 221 Elm Avenue, Moose Lake, MN 55767 and are open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please contact Lakes and Pines if you or someone you know is facing a crisis, looking for employment or volunteer opportunities by calling 800-832-6082 or 320-679-1800, at www.lakesandpines.org or on Facebook. Lakes and Pines staff are ready and waiting to assist you.
Chassidy Lobdell, CCAP
Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Inc.
Serendipity
Call it “balance of nature,” call it “karma,” call it “serendipity,” or the aura of “yin yang,” this last area storm revealed multiple thoughts and emotions in our home.
Our initial reaction was the awe of the storm’s spectacular beauty in the contrast of the brilliant, heavy snow clinging to every branch and building it fell upon. Our secondary reaction was the loss of our conveniences that we expect daily - like warmth, light, hot food and indoor plumbing!
After 24 hours, our third reaction was the serenity of sitting by candle and firelight having the soothing silence in the loss of tv, radio, computer and cell phone noise- uniquely replaced by casual quiet human-to-human interaction.
After 48 hours, our reaction was of anxiety in the unknown of who will win the race of time and extreme temperatures? Humans and our technology or Mother Nature and her upcoming dark below-zero prediction?
After 54 hours, our reaction was how lucky we are to have good people around us. Those who plow out neighbors, deliver food to others and the private and public utility employees, from office to pole, who worked tirelessly day and night, hour after hour, to bring us and thousands of others, back to the necessities that we take for granted.
To you all, thank you, thank you, thank you. And personally from now on, we plan on more quiet nights by candlelight than noisy nights by screen light.
Charles and Therese Butenhoff, Aitkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.