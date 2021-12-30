Hats off to immigrants
Immigrants start many more companies disproportionate to their numbers. One of the more famous immigrants is Elon Musk, now the wealthiest man in the world. Elon Musk immigrated from South Africa via Canada and started SpaceX (reusable rockets) and Tesla (electric cars).
In the realm of COVID-19 vaccines, the world is grateful to immigrant technologists who developed messenger Ribonucleic Acid or mRNA vaccines. Ugar Sabin and Ozlem Tureci, husband and wife immigrants from Turkey to Germany, founded BioNtech in 2008. In 2018, BioNtech entered a research and development collaboration with USA-based Pfizer to develop mRNA vaccines.
Similarly, Moderna was founded in 2010 by Derrick Rossi and investors. Derrick Rossi, the son of Maltese immigrants, is another transplant to the USA via Canada and is a stem cell biology professor at Harvard Medical School. Derrick studied the work of Katalin Kariko and based his developments on her work.
For many years prior to the BioNtech and Pfizer agreement, Katalin Kariko, an immigrant from Hungary to the USA, was diligently working on mRNA at the University of Pennsylvania. She was on track to become full professor but grant rejections led to her being demoted by the university in 1995. Her persistence was noted as exceptional against the norms of academic research work conditions. Her work was critical to both BioNtech and Moderna to create therapeutic mRNA vaccines. She is now senior vice president at BioNtech.
Hats off to the immigrants!
(All this information is found on Wikipedia).
Jim Von Bank, North Shore Beach, Aitkin
It’s only treason
The Jan. 6, 2021 House committee on insurrection is beginning to present the hard evidence that is proving what most of us in the world have been observing with our own eyes the past five years.
Humans come together for common well-being, safety, security. People don’t survive well as individuals. Badgers may operate well alone, but even wolves must form packs. No one could live with a badger.
Here, we’ve chosen democracy. We’re like a large corporation, where every person is a member of the board of directors. By our vote, we hire people to operate our democracy for us. It’s a hired job, and we pay them. We temporarily loan them the use of some of our power, for the good of all, to be returned upon demand.
Mr. Trump and his supporters never understood this. We’ve hired someone else for the next four years. But he feels the job is his forever, and continues fighting and weakening democracy for all of us, even his supporters, to subvert by treason the political-social organization we the people have formed. His political sycophants attempt to destroy our democracy. What flag will they follow? Certainly not the Stars and Stripes. They’re not worthy.
Imagine what he might’ve accomplished if he’d simply done the job and fought against our two greatest current threats, climate destruction and the pandemic. Instead, he continues fighting for himself alone, by hook or by crook. Or both. The human-altered climate has just wiped out large areas of Kentucky and surrounding states, killing many. U.S. has currently lost 800,000 people to the pandemic, soon to hit one million..
It’s “sad” thinking how much good he could’ve done, if he’d have fought as hard for us as he does for himself. That was his job, and he failed. “You’re fired!”
A. Martin, Merrifield
