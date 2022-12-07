In the article, “Normal, natural and innocent” (Aitkin Independent Age, Nov. 30, 2022), I was transported back to the 1970’s character, Archie Bunker from “All in the Family,” where bigotry was portrayed in each episode.
The author of this article is like the Archie Bunker of today! The use of the word “innocent” in the title is far from the truth of what is going on here!
Please show your support to all those in your life that don’t fit into what the author calls “normal.” They are our colleagues, our friends, our neighbors, our relatives and our spouses.
Sue Kanz, Aitkin
Normal?
Contributing to the editorial section of the Aitkin Age is not normal for me. It appears to be quite normal for Mr. Smith to grace us weekly with his opinions, however!
Smith seems to be saying that if we as a society squish into his rigid colorless box of “normal” the world will be a better place. I disagree. I am guessing and hoping that I am not alone. Each of us has been gifted our own version of “normal.” Our version may or may not resemble Smith’s version.
It is okay and healthy to be your “normal!” Wear the paisley socks and pink t-shirt, dye your hair purple, color outside the lines, our society will not crumble!
The rules are simple; be kind, help if you can, do not hurt others and accept others as they are even if they are not your version of normal. All of our lives will be better!
