This past Monday after having a discussion with a few folks about the rising egg prices I decided to stop and buy some eggs. Now, because I grow most of my own produce for the year, I feel it’s OK to splurge on organic local eggs from Gramma’s Pantry. Some of those eggs get dehydrated or frozen for future use.
I walked in the door to Gramma’s Pantry and was faced with a room that has been gutted of all the fresh produce, eggs and most bulk products and is an outline of its former self. A feeling of disorientation overwhelmed me and I asked the cashier, “what happened to all the eggs, what’s going on?” She said, Gramma’s Pantry is closing. I walk out the door with an emotion similar to that of losing a best friend or a cornerstone in my life.
Rebecca Jones opened Gramma’s Pantry 38 years ago. Nine years ago in March, (2014) she passed away. She was my employer and a friend of mine, I loved her.
It took a few days for me to process the fact her store was closing. Then I realized what I was mourning was the loss of Becky’s hopes and dreams for the Pantry. During the 29 years she owned Gramma’s Pantry, she provided a complement for wellness to the folks of Aitkin and the surrounding communities by offering: bulk organic products, produce, foods, vitamins and other items. Every Wednesday she would drive down to the cities to bring back to Aitkin the best produce she could find. What she offered people “Up North” was an important cornerstone to their health. Gramma’s Pantry and Becky helped me survive hot flashes, resolve digestive issues and, no doubt, she also helped many others in the community.
Over the past few years, the offerings of the Pantry have changed. It’s focus seemed to be something other than health and wellness and no longer Becky’s vision but someone else’s. So, when I think of the closing of Gramma’s Pantry, yes it’s sad, but the vision Becky had to provide health options to the area died long before the recent announcement to close.
For me, that corner building will always remind me of Rebecca Jones and her visions for our health.
Goodbye GP.
Pat Becker, Aitkin
A shoulder to lean on
I went into Riverwood Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 11:30 to have my left shoulder replaced.
After I checked in, my surgery was delayed several hours because of a serious accident that required the operating rooms and personnel. This was not a normal day and yet the staff who cared for me were pleasant.
When I got to my room after surgery, instead of being cross, tired and stressed after a long day, everyone was kind and helpful.
My surgery went well, so I was ready to go home the next day. The nurses, doctors and the multitude of other professionals who came in to prepare me to take care of myself at home were outstanding. Everyone who came in was patient, extremely helpful and pleasant.
I am so pleased with Riverwood hospital. I highly recommend Riverwood as the perfect place to go for surgery.
