‘Water Wisdom’
Would you like to leave a legacy of clean water for future generations?
In many peoples’ mind-eye, we see ‘pristine’ lakeshore as a gentle slope down to a sandy beach, not a weed, reed or lily pad in sight and a full view of the water unobstructed by standing or fallen trees.
Dr. Gregory G. Sass, the Fisheries Research Team Leader at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, will be March’s online presenter for Itasca Waters’ Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, March 2.
His topic will be ‘Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: Friend or foe?’.
Focusing on over 20 years of habitat research and the sustainability of fisheries, Sass will focus particularly on the importance of large woody debris and aquatic vegetation in maintaining a strong fishery and water quality.
“Whenever I’m checking out a new lake, I cruise around and look for fallen trees in the water,” explained local angler Kyle Erickson. “The branches are incredible habitat for fish. The algae that grow on those branches is another factor in the biodiversity, helping to provide food for the minnows that then feed the panfish.”
“Reeds, bullrushes, cattails – these are all really important places for spawning as well as a place for fry to hide from larger predators,” continued Erickson.
International Falls Realtor and founder of Woody’s Fairly Reliable Guide Service Barry ‘Woody’ Woods agreed.
“The ‘weeds’ are habitat for bugs, which in turn are habitat for minnows, both food for all kinds of the fish we angle for,” said Woods. “The aquatic vegetation is part of a chain reaction that helps the whole fishery.”
Of course, not everyone spends each day on the water fishing and a ‘tidy’ shoreline can give a nice sense of order from the chaos that can be a Northern Minnesota lake.
“Have you ever seen a blue heron fishing for minnows in the weeds?” asked Woods. “No weeds, no minnows… no minnows, no blue herons. Same for otters, eagles and even moose.”
“Don’t forget the loons either!” Woody added. “They need that vegetation for their floating nests. ”
As humans, we have to co-exist within the natural bounty we’re blessed with. There’s always going to be give and take with nature as we grow, learn, create and reflect. That’s why this is called the ‘Practical’ Water Wisdom series. Gaining a better understanding of how our actions, however small, can harm or help our amazing water resources, is a great opportunity to keep our waters healthy and sustainable for generations to come.
Register for this presentation at itascawaters.org where you can also view past online presentations from 2022-2023 and register for additional upcoming presentations from April through November.
Jesse Davis and Sandy Anderson, Itasca Waters directors
Why am I an ANGEL?
It all began while living across the road from my grandparents in South Dakota. Grandma would bring fresh fruit and vegetables to the “old folks home” every Saturday and I was the tag-a-long.
Together we made “tray favors” to brighten each food tray and I’d visit the residents.
Serving others is in my heart. Once we retired and built our home on Big Sandy, I heard and saw the need of “older neighbors.” ANGELS became the newest service in eastern Aitkin County in 2004 and continues serving the over 55.
Gayleen Touhey, ANGELS board member, McGregor
