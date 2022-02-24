Minnesota’s high taxes, electricity blackouts
According to the Tax Foundation, Minnesota had the fifth highest individual state tax rate at 9.85% on income over $166,040. Only California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Oregon have higher rates.
Furthermore, for both California and New Jersey, the top rate only kicks in at an income threshold of $1 million. Minnesota doesn’t just tax the rich heavily; our starting rate of personal income tax, 5.35%, is higher than the top rate in 23 states.
The Tax Foundation reported that ours is only one of 12 states and the District of Columbia to impose an estate tax. Six other states impose an inheritance tax. To compound this, of the 13 jurisdictions, Minnesota’s exemption, $3 million, is lower than in eight states.
At 13%, Minnesota has the second highest minimum rate of estate tax after Vermont. Minnesota’s top rate of estate tax, 16%, is the joint second highest.
Yet, the Office of Management and Budget released a forecast projecting a $7.7 billion surplus for the 2022-2023 biennium. What the heck is Gov. Walz planning to do with the $7.7 billion?
Gas prices are the highest they have been since the Obama Administration. The price of propane and natural gas in Minnesota are up 250% and 60% over last year. Diminished coal supplies and over-reliance on wind and solar could bring rolling energy blackouts in a harsh winter. The blackout that affected Texas in February 2021 demonstrated the devastating consequences that occur when we take the reliability of the electric grid for granted. Twenty million Texans, nearly 70% of the state population, lost power during the polar vortex, leaving them without heat or running water for an extended period of time in sub-freezing weather; 210 people died in the polar vortex.
Xcel Energy recently announced it will shut down all its coal-burning plants by 2030.
All the information written thus far was gleaned from the winter issue of the magazine, “Thinking Minnesota.”
I have little doubt that the state Public Utility Commission strong-armed Xcel. I had a 39-year career with Xcel.
As the number of customers relying on wind and solar keeps rising, there will be blackouts and electric bills will rise exponentially.
Jim Warneke, Aitkin
Township Day is March 8
All township residents have a direct voice and a direct vote with their local government. On Tuesday, March 8, townships will hold their annual meetings on “Township Day.” Make sure to attend to make your voice heard!
The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America. New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority. Those meetings were especially important in the development of democracy because it emphasized problem-solving through group efforts.
Growing from this historic background, we are still effective as ‘grassroots government.’ Residents participate in discussion and a direct vote on the tax levy, and many townships will be electing new officers.
We encourage every township resident to attend your annual meeting - together we’ll shape the future. Mark your calendar for March 8 and find the location and time by checking your local newspaper or contacting your township clerk and invite your neighbors to the annual meeting on Township Day.
Jeff Krueger, executive director, Minnesota Association of Townships
Here we go, again!
Senior Judge Jeffrey White of California put the grey wolves back on the Endangered Species Act list. Sounds familiar to the last time we had a New York judge put them back on the list. Why can federal judges from the east and west coast decide for the midwestern states?
It should be up to individual states – they have no clue what is really going on with our wolf population in Minnesota.
I am, along with many deer hunters, sick and tired of competing with the wolves in the northern half of Minnesota. We have a populations of wolves here that’s thriving and spreading. A lot of hunters this year have seen more wolf sign and deer kills by wolves than ever.
Part of the judge’s decision was that last February, Wisconsin hunters killed 218 wolves in one hunting season, blowing past its 119 wolf limit. That tells me that the wolves are over-populated – not endangered.
If the DNR doesn’t do something, maybe the deer hunters should stop buying their licenses and see how that works.
Oh, I know they’ll say it’s out of our hands, it’s a federal matter! All hunters and sportsmen should call or write to their senators and representatives and tell them they are fed up with New York and California judges making decisions for our state that they don’t know anything about.
Steve Wold, Aitkin
