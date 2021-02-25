Ruin our country in 100 days
That’s what the left-wing liberals and new administration are doing. Already more than 40 executive orders. Months back, Joe Biden was asked by a journalist about signing numerous executive orders without going through Congress. He said that was an example of a dictatorship. How hypocritical of him and his administration to do exactly what he was preaching against.
Some of the first executive orders were to stop the Keystone pipeline, killing over 11,000 jobs and stopping construction on the border wall, which killed thousands of jobs and leaves our country vulnerable to some dangerous illegal aliens coming into our country – such as murderers, rapists, drug cartel and gangs. So much for an America first motto like Trump actually delivered on. Biden’s administration’s motto should be Americans last.
Ask yourself – what have Democrats done for this country in the last four years? Their whole political agenda has been to impeach Trump, which was nothing but a farce – a waste of time and taxpayer money. That’s why I call them the DNDs (Do Nothing Democrats). They made no attempt to work with the Trump administration to help with the economy, pandemic and stimulus. What they did propose is to send your tax dollars to other countries instead of using that money for citizens and small business.
Trump got criticized for banning travel to China and other foreign counties, with the Democrats and Biden calling him a xenophobe. How many lives did he save by doing that to slow the virus down? Biden and Democrats want an open border policy. How does that help Americans? Not only will this cause the virus to spread more, but it will cause a drain on the U.S. economy where the citizens and businesses are already struggling. Most Americans have no problem with legal immigration and proper vetting.
What the Democrats did with this second impeachment is not only dividing our country but also unconstitutional. There is no proof of incitement as the attacks were planned weeks ahead of time. All summer long, riots were all over this country, which the Democrats say were peaceful protests. Burning of businesses, police stations, thousands of people were hurt and killed. Democrats condoned the rioters’ behavior.
Does it bother you that the Democrats control the presidency, House, Senate, mainstream media and social media? It should, because they have been doing everything in their power to silence conservatives and to destroy their business. No one party should have that power.
The news media was designed to bring you the news and let you decide what you think of it. What’s wrong with political parties having differing opinions and having healthy debates and, in the end, trying to find common ground to solve the real issues?
Steve Wold, Aitkin
Independent voters
As an Independent, I have voted for both Republican and Democrat presidential candidates. Given the existing party fervor and entrenchment within our two major political parties, the Independent voters are truly the swing votes.
I am concerned about the information sources available to voters. Social media has been a game changer with the ability to spread incorrect information and even lies. For example, election fraud and a stolen presidency is a lie that will likely continue to propagate. Think about the fact that vote counting is a bottom up process, precincts count and report upward, counties count and report upward, and states count and report to our U.S. Congress. It would take an unbelievable level of coordination among many people to ‘steal the presidency.’ In addition to social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, traditional broadcasting cannot be relied upon for truth to power.
Fox News represents the extreme right wing viewpoint and CNN represents the extreme left wing viewpoint. News media of all types are now tools in the politician’s toolbox. The necessary ingredient to employ these tools is money. As the Broadway song goes, money makes the world go round for political futures. The billion dollar lawsuit against Fox News and the associated departure of Lou Dobbs from Fox is another example of how money impacts politics.
The Republican Party would have been better off to convict President Trump at impeachment No. 1, since the acquittal in impeachment No. 2 threatens to tear that party apart. Politics is supposed to stop at the border and Trump asking for political favors in exchange for dirt on Biden (impeachment No. 1) is an impeachable offense. Understandably, in impeachment No. 1 the Senate did not choose to convict a sitting president since the Republican base was strong.
However, impeachment No. 2 should have been a slam dunk. We all saw and heard Trump’s incitement to insurrection and watched the riot in horror. Now, there is a split in the grand old party as members voted their conscience ahead of their party. The insurrection occurred while Trump was still president, and we should not overlook sedition that occurs while a president is still in office.
So where the country goes from here will be dependent on good journalism and truth to power.
Jim Von Bank, Aitkin
A pipeline to economic recovery
The year 2020 hit us hard. Small businesses were rocked and people were put out of work, that really hurt our local economies.
Thankfully, things have taken a turn, Main Street Minnesota is slowly opening back up, folks are getting back to work and finally, construction on the Line 3 pipeline is underway.
I have long been a supporter of this important project to replace the Line 3 pipeline here in Minnesota. Not only is Enbridge projected to spend nearly $3 billion on the replacement pipeline, but thousands of men and women are already back on the job and the ripple effect is evident.
To date, there are more than 5,000 people working on this process across 14 counties. This also means thousands of people stopping at our local gas stations, staying at our hotels, eating at our restaurants and wandering our hardware stores.
Northern Minnesota has been hurting and because of this necessary construction on Line 3, these small towns and communities are seeing the sunshine once again. People are working, business is up and the instant benefit is being realized.
We must also look at benefits yet to come in the future. Currently, Enbridge pays $30 million annually in Minnesota property taxes. Following completion of this project, they will be paying more than double, bringing in an additional $35 million in property taxes to the state of Minnesota.
This project provides real revenue that will be used to fund our schools, roads and other infrastructure. I am proud to see that this project is finally moving forward in a safe and sustainable way and look forward to continuing to see the amazing benefits to our communities and state as a whole.
Steve Giorgi, Executive Director, Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) Mountain Iron, Minnesota
Kudos to Linda Hommes
Kudos to Linda Hommes for the column on “Unsung Heroes of the Road.”
A big “thank you” goes out to all of the heroes of the road, which we take for granted.
Betty Michels, Aitkin
Oil prices up again
It’s been cold in Texas and along the Gulf of Mexico for about a week. That has significantly slowed refineries because they just don’t know how to work when its below +32 degrees. Everything stops. No gasoline, no heating oil, no nothing. It’s too cold. Now they’re saying that “winter changeover” will also interrupt production about the time the cold weather warms when full production could continue. Gasoline and oil prices have been stable and relatively low for months and six months ago oil companies had so much oil stockpiled they said they were running out of storage space. This sudden jump in prices throughout the region appears to be price manipulation to me. Maybe the Feds should look into that!
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
Light in the dark
We want to recognize the staff at Riverwood Healthcare Center for going the extra mile to get my wife and me in for the Covid-19 vaccine.
We received calls for this service based on our ages so someone had to search patient files by age and get the calls out. They accommodated our time schedule and we received our second doses on the Feb. 18.
Staff was so positive and helpful the process was effortless and even pleasant. We have had no side effects and our hope is that soon everyone will have access to the vaccine and we can put this dark time behind us.
We would also like to recognize Journey North for the use of their facility.
Guy and June Blessing, Aitkin
